CSS revises handling of marijuana usage following commonwealth referendum

Although some students presumed that the legalization of marijuana in Massachusetts would produce a change in College policy, marijuana usage re- mains prohibited at the College since the drug’s possession and use are still considered illegal under federal law. On Nov. 8, 2016, voters passed a ballot initiative via referendum to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for anyone over the age of 21. While many students hoped this law would prompt a change in the College’s policy, the administration firmly rejected such a stance.

On Dec. 12, President Adam Falk emailed the College community to clarify the College’s policy in the wake of the drug’s legalization, highlighting the role of federal funding in determining the College’s marijuana policy. “One might assume that with the new law the [College] would, in its policies and practices, treat marijuana much the same as alcohol,” Falk wrote. “But … the federal government still considers marijuana to be an illicit drug. The college must abide by federal laws, including the Drug-Free Workplace Act and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act. If we fail to comply, the [College] could become ineligible for federal funding and financial aid programs for students.”

The College’s stance on marijuana, then, will remain unchanged, except for that the College will no longer contact the Williamstown Police Department (WPD) for all marijuana-related incidents, as was necessary when marijuana was illegal in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Campus Safety and Security (CSS) will still respond to reports of marijuana consumption that fall within its purview and the Dean’s Office will still discipline all reported student use of marijuana, regardless of the age of the student.

“It used to be that if you had a bong or a little bit of marijuana or residue, Campus Safety had to call the police every single time, and there would be some type of a fine, and it would be destroyed. But that all got written up and sent to our office for review,” Senior Associate Dean of the College Rachel Bukanc said. “The same thing’s going to happen; [CSS] is going to do what [it] need[s] to do and write it up and send it to our office for review, but [it] will not often have to call the police … But the marijuana policy hasn’t changed.”