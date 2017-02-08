College reflects on Winter Study grading in light of Law School Admissions Council policy

This is the first installment in a two-part series on Winter Study grading, which will examine the history of coursework evaluation and how an amended LSAC (Law School Admission Council) policy affects the term.

Due to a recent revision of Law School Admission Council (LSAC) policy, law school applicants from the College will now see their Winter Study grades factored into their grade point averages (GPAs). On Nov. 21, 2016, Michelle Shaw ’95, associate director of the Career Center and pre-law advisor, sent an email to current law school applicants and students on the pre-law listserve informing them of the policy change.

“LSAC has recently indicated that it has been correcting grades for Winter Study that it failed to convert properly,” Shaw wrote in the email. “You may be aware that since 1995, [Winter Study] grades are issued on a three-pass system (i.e. HP/PP/P [high pass, perfunctory pass, pass]). It has been LSAC’s policy to convert those grades to the A/B/C system. This means that [Winter Study] grades are now being numerically converted and may impact your overall GPA when converted by LSAC.”

For the purposes of LSAC’s GPA conversion, a high pass is equivalent to an A, a pass to a B and a perfunctory pass to a C. After converting each Winter Study grade, LSAC will recalculate the student’s GPA. Winter Study is about three weeks long, while a regular semester is 12 weeks. LSAC, though, will equate one Winter Study course to one semester-long course in its grade recalculation.

“LSAC is an organization responsible for administering the law school admission test and providing a document service to shepherd your paperwork through to the law school,” Shaw said. “When LSAC gets information from transcripts, it puts it through its own matrix so the information that results from that looks the same throughout the country. That’s called an LSAC report, and a report is issued for every candidate.”

According to Shaw, one of LSAC’s longstanding rules is that any institution that operates on a three-part grading system must be converted to the alphabetical grading scale. While LSAC’s Winter Study grade conversion policy went into effect this fall for applicants from the College, it is not a new policy.

“This is a policy that’s been in place [with LSAC] since the ’70s,” Registrar Barbara Casey said. “It’s just because of an audit [it was] doing that [it] caught [that it was failing to enforce it].”

The first Winter Study took place during the 1967-1968 academic year, but its original design did not include the three-pass system. The only grades students could receive were pass and fail.

“We conceived of Winter Study as a pedagogical laboratory that would encourage faculty and students to experiment with new subject matter and novel ways of packaging and delivering courses,” John Chandler, president of the College from 1973-1985 and chair of the committee that originally proposed Winter Study, said in reflecting on the establishment of Winter Study. “We saw the pass-fail grading system as a way of encouraging students and faculty to take risks and be venturesome and creative.”

Winter Study fell under scrutiny at a faculty meeting in 1993. Faculty members debated whether to get rid of the period altogether and make each semester longer, or to find a way to encourage students to take it more seriously. One proposal involved switching to the letter grading system during Winter Study, but ultimately the faculty settled on the three-pass system. The hope was that the additions of the high pass and perfunctory pass would dissuade students from slacking off during Winter Study. In the 1995-1996 academic year, the three-pass system was officially introduced.

Before teaching a course during Winter Study, all instructors receive guidelines about the grading system. The guidelines recommend that instructors give a high pass to one out of every 10 students. The percentage of students that earn a high pass is thus “a smaller percentage than [those who earn] as during the semester,” Casey said. “It doesn’t parallel with our regular semester grading scheme.”

Despite pressure from the College, LSAC has refused to reconsider its policy. “LSAC is an old institution,” Shaw said. “The likelihood of it changing this policy – I’m not hopeful about that. In my communications with [LSAC], I’ve shared how fundamentally unfair this is, to suddenly be converting these grades. For me, as a pre-law advisor but also as an alum, I’m frustrated on behalf of the students I work with who have done everything they’re supposed to do. In some ways, this is one more thing they have to tackle, and they have no forewarning about it.”

Many view the LSAC grade conversion policy as antithetical to the essence of Winter Study. Some worry that the new policy will change the way students approach Winter Study.

“I view the translation of ‘high pass’ as meaning ‘A’ as likely to induce caution and calculation that are just the opposite of the risk-taking spirit that led to the adoption of Winter Study,” Chandler said.

“I think students roll up their sleeves and really enjoy the term because of the emphasis on learning as opposed to traditional grades,” Shaw said. “That’s what I love about Winter Study: It’s an opportunity to go outside of your comfort zone and really learn something. Candidates explore Winter Study as a way of broadening their education, and it’s a shame that this policy may freeze students’ enthusiasm for that particular process.”

“[The policy] is at odds with what Winter Study is about, which is to encourage students to go out of their comfort zone,” Casey said.

“Our grading philosophy for [Winter Study] reflects our intention that students should feel free to use the winter term to explore new topics, domains and disciplines,” Dean of the College Marlene Sandstrom said. “We want students to stretch their boundaries without feeling constrained by concerns about grades. Given this, it is really unfortunate that LSAC has decided to use its own formula to translate [Winter Study] grades into letter grades and factor them into students’ GPAs. This practice does not accurately reflect our own philosophy.”

“Students currently in the process of applying are rightly concerned about what this means for them,” Shaw said. “They’re concerned about whether the conversion is significant enough to make a difference between your top three law schools and your No. 10 law school. Those are the questions that I’m getting, and I expect we’ll be getting more of those questions as students in the future decide to apply for law school.”

LSAC did not respond to the Record’s request for comment.

Part II of this series will investigate the Winter Study three-pass grading system in light of the corrected application of the LSAC policy as well as the College’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the policy.