Captains’ Corner: Tyler Young ’17

Team:

Men’s ice hockey

Hometown:

Sayville, N.Y.

Residence:

Spring Street

Default snack bar order:

Honey bun, pancakes and an omelet with ham

At what age did you start playing hockey?

I started playing when I was around 4 or 5 years old. My parents had me out on the ice pretty early, so I’ve been playing the game for a long time now.

Did you play juniors before you came to the College?

I did. I knew pretty early on that I wanted to play college hockey. The options were either to go to prep school and repeat a year or to go the juniors route. I decided to stay home my junior and senior years and graduate from my local high school before going to juniors. I ended up taking two years off to play junior hockey for a team called New York Apple Core. My first year was on Long Island, and then my team moved to Brewster, N.Y. I played my second year in Brewster before I enrolled at Williams.

How was your experience playing juniors?

There was a lot of independence, since you’re living on your own. I didn’t want the brain to completely rot, so I was taking part-time classes at a local community college. [There was] a lot of focus on developing and getting the attention of college coaches.

Why did you choose to come to the College?

I knew that first and foremost I wanted a strong academic school. I had visited the school, met with the coach, who I really liked, and I actually knew two players on the team at the time: Sean Dougherty ’15, who was the goalie here and was also from Long Island, and Zander Masucci ’16, with whom I had played a year of juniors. They both had nothing but positive things to say about Williams. The unbelievable academic profile of the school, accompanied with the great things I had heard about the program, just made it a really solid fit for me.

What do you like most about the program and playing for Head Coach Bill Kangas?

It’s really like a family. At this point in the year, I think it’d be hard for outsiders to come in and tell the difference between the seniors and freshmen. Everyone’s kind of one molded group, and Coach Kangas really instills that culture in the team. We’re a really tight-knit group, so you don’t really see the divisions.

How has being a captain changed your experience on the team?

I was an alternate captain last year, and it gave me some good insight and good experience for having the “C” on my jersey this year. Overall, I try not to let it change the way I approach my game at all. However, you do have some added responsibility of looking out for guys, making sure everyone’s on the same page and pushing forward as one solid force. You have to make sure the team is united in its goals and its values.

What was it like to go to the NCAA tournament last year for the first time in school history?

It was an unbelievable experience. We had a great regular season last year, finishing first in the NESCAC. Being upset in the first round of the NESCAC tournament was heartbreaking for us. We got a second chance in the at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Having a game on home ice was definitely an experience I will remember. The support that we got from the school and the general community was incredible. It was probably the most people I have ever played in front of. That was a really cool experience and something we’re looking to replicate this year – to make more of those memories. To come away with a win and almost make it to the final four was awesome. It is something I will cherish and remember for a long time.

You’re currently in first place in the NESCAC. What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Obviously, we want to win the regular season again. That’s always been our goal – to be a perennial force in the NESCAC and to be at the top of the standings. Looking forward, we want to win the NESCAC tournament. It’s a one-and-done type tournament. We’re building up to that mindset of playing every game like it’s overtime in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

What has the experience of double majoring been like?

I’m majoring in political science and economics with a concentration in leadership studies. I really enjoyed both the majors together, because there is a decent amount of overlap. The College is structured so that double majoring is not an added burden at all, so it’s been great.

Do you know what you’re doing after you graduate?

I’m going to be working in capital markets at Credit Suisse Bank in New York.

What will you miss the most about playing on this team?

Just the camaraderie. The winter season is a long one, and you get into the dog days of January and February, and there are times when guys are starting to get a little tired and worn-down. I think those are the days that I’ll proba

bly remember the best, when everyone’s showing up at the rink every day and just grinding it out as a team and as a family.