Athletes of the Week: Peter Hale ’17 and Devon Caveney ’17

“Peter has had two impressive performances these past couple of weeks. In the 5k race at Middlebury and the 3k race at Dartmouth, he led wire-to-wire. Peter has been a great captain this year. He’s been a fantastic role model and also an impressive motivator, helping others attack their own goals.”

Hale, a co-captain, won the 3k race at the Dartmouth Invitational on Saturday. His time of 8:18.62 was the second-fastest performance in Div. III this season. On Jan. 28, he ran the fastest 5k nationally in Div. III at the Middlebury Invitational, finishing in 14:34.27.

“Devon has been a tremendous player and competitor for us throughout her four years here. Her versatility has made her a constant scoring threat both off the dribble and off the pass. We are thrilled that Devon has achieved this milestone and thank her for her leadership, dedication and commitment to our team.”