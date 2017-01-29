Athletes of the Week: 1.25.17

January 29, 2017

usercreator
No comment
6 views
Ben Lin ’17
Ben Lin ’17
Men’s swimming (Short Hills, N.J.)

“Ben has always been an outstanding racer for us.  This weekend was no different.  In particular, on Saturday he got to swim two of his favorite events: the 50 fly and the 100 IM. He certainly didn’t disappoint. He looked great in the 100 IM, especially in his worst stroke (breaststroke), en route to a conference record. I’m hoping we can keep Ben healthy the rest of the way. I am really glad he has been racing for us the last three years and look forward to another good two months or so.”

Steve Kuster, Head Coach 

Lin won three individual races in both the men’s win over Middlebury on Saturday and their loss to MIT on Friday. At Middlebury, he set a NESCAC record in the 100 IM, clocking in at 51.25. Lin now holds four individual NESCAC records as well as two medley relay records.

Nicole Friedman ’18
Nicole Friedman ’18

Women’s squash (Great Neck, N.Y.)

“Nicole has had a fantastic season thus far, winning most of her matches. She has improved so much over the past few years. We will need her in top form this week against Columbia, Amherst and Wesleyan.”

– Zafi Levy ’03, Head Coach

Friedman defeated a high-ranked Middlebury op- ponent in five games on Friday, Jan. 20. She made an impressive recovery after dropping the third and fourth games 5-11 and won the decisive final game 11-9 to contribute to the Ephs’ 6-3 victory over the Panthers.

Categories: News

You may like

Francesca Paris, Communications Director January 25, 2017

Family and friends remember Joshua Torres ’15

Joshua Torres ’15 passed away in North Adams, Mass. on Dec. 15. His death is being considered a suicide, the ...

Nicholas Goldrosen, News Editor January 25, 2017

Trustees host reception

On Friday evening, members of the College’s Board of Trustees and administrators held an open reception in the Faculty House ...

Nohely Peraza, Contributing Writer January 25, 2017

WPD releases open letter on community policing and immigration enforcement

On Dec. 7, 2016, Police Chief Kyle J. Johnson of the Williamstown Police Department (WPD) issued an open letter to ...

Jack Brent Greenberg, Editor-In-Chief January 25, 2017

Investigating the cap on student pay

This piece is the first installment in a multipart feature examining the pay cap on student employment earnings at the ...

William Newton, News Editor January 25, 2017

Faculty members Stroud, Howe, Lebestky and Braggs granted tenure

Last month, the Board of Trustees Executive Committee approved the recommendations submitted by the College’s Committee on Appointments and Promotions ...

Mark Sisco-Tolomeo, Contributing Writer January 25, 2017

College invites speakers to first symposium on sustainable investing

On Wednesday and Thursday, the College hosted the first Sustainable Investing Symposium, a two day, highly-interactive event featuring discussions with ...