Athletes of the Week: 1.25.17

“Ben has always been an outstanding racer for us. This weekend was no different. In particular, on Saturday he got to swim two of his favorite events: the 50 fly and the 100 IM. He certainly didn’t disappoint. He looked great in the 100 IM, especially in his worst stroke (breaststroke), en route to a conference record. I’m hoping we can keep Ben healthy the rest of the way. I am really glad he has been racing for us the last three years and look forward to another good two months or so.”

– Steve Kuster, Head Coach