Athletes of the Week: 1.25.17

Ben Lin ’17
Men’s swimming (Short Hills, N.J.)
“Ben has always been an outstanding racer for us. This weekend was no different. In particular, on Saturday he got to swim two of his favorite events: the 50 fly and the 100 IM. He certainly didn’t disappoint. He looked great in the 100 IM, especially in his worst stroke (breaststroke), en route to a conference record. I’m hoping we can keep Ben healthy the rest of the way. I am really glad he has been racing for us the last three years and look forward to another good two months or so.”
– Steve Kuster, Head Coach
Lin won three individual races in both the men’s win over Middlebury on Saturday and their loss to MIT on Friday. At Middlebury, he set a NESCAC record in the 100 IM, clocking in at 51.25. Lin now holds four individual NESCAC records as well as two medley relay records.
Nicole Friedman ’18
Women’s squash (Great Neck, N.Y.)
“Nicole has had a fantastic season thus far, winning most of her matches. She has improved so much over the past few years. We will need her in top form this week against Columbia, Amherst and Wesleyan.”
– Zafi Levy ’03, Head Coach
Friedman defeated a high-ranked Middlebury op- ponent in five games on Friday, Jan. 20. She made an impressive recovery after dropping the third and fourth games 5-11 and won the decisive final game 11-9 to contribute to the Ephs’ 6-3 victory over the Panthers.