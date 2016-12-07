Women’s swimming beats Boston College

Facing tough competition from Div. I Boston College on Saturday, the women’s swim team raced to victory by a score of 183 to 117, extendeding its win streak to three consecutive meets. Williams claimed victory in every event except one.

The first event was the 200 medley relay. Claiming the first victory of the day was William’s A relay, consisting of Olivia Jackson ’17, Caroline White ’20, Emma Waddell ’18 and co-captain Lauren Jones ’17.

The win did not come easy. After the first 50 yards of the backstroke leg, Boston College seemed to have the upper hand. But White broke away from the crowd in the breaststroke leg and gave the squad a small lead.

Waddell carried on the momentum begun by the first two swimmers and passed the lead to Jones, who anchored the winning relay. The Williams B, C and D relays finished in fourth, sixth and eight, with the B relay finishing the race only a tenth of a second behind the third-place Boston College B relay.

Another tough event tough event was the 200 freestyle. In this event, Jones, with an incredible last 50 split of 27.81 and a final time of 1:53.01, managed to close the gap in the final 50 and defeat Erika Freeman of Boston College, who clocked in at 1:53.11.

Coming in close at third was first-year Madeline Wessell ’20 at 1:54.22, while Anna Neufeld ’18 and Isabella Salmi ’17 finished at 1:59.38 for sixth place and 2:05.24 for eighth place, respectively. Neufeld and Salmi both dropped seconds from earlier in-season times.

In the breaststroke events White dominated, not only putting up the fastest 50 breaststroke split in the 200 medley relay, but also garnering victories in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke. In the 100 breaststroke, White came in with a final time of 1:04.68.

Also in the event were co-captain Olivia Clark ’17, Franny Dean ’19 and Nora Lee ’17 at 1:09.76, 1:10.56 and 1:13.72, respectively. In the 200 breaststroke, White led the way again with a time of 2:20.89. Clark and Dean joined her in the event, finishing fourth at 2:29.73 and seventh at 2:31.22, respectively. Madeline Deardorff ’20 also competed in the 200 breaststroke, clocking in with a time of 2:33.96.

The meet ended with yet another victory for the Ephs in the 400 freestyle relay. The Williams A relay led the way from the start with Waddell, who split a 52.50. She was followed by Wessell who swam her leg in 53.21, then Megan Pierce ’17 in 53.90 and finally Jones in 52.04.

The Williams B relay consisting of Dana Chung ’19, Alison McNamara ’19, Neufield and Madeline Downs ’18, finished a solid fourth at 3:41.01, only two seconds behind the third place team. The C relay finished fifth at 3:43.79 and the D relay out-touched Boston College’s D relay to get seventh at 3:52.62.

In the diving events, co-captain Ariana Ross ’17 finished first in both the 1M and the 3M diving boards with total scores of 290.4 and 291.52. Molly Harrington ’18 added new dives to her routine and finished fifth on the 1M and fifth on the 3M. Joyce Tseng ’20, in her first career meet against a Div. I college, finished with a score of 174.22 to earn sixth place in the IM.

“Prior to the meet, we talked about bringing a ton of energy and spirit to the meet and letting that show in our racing,” Head Coach Steven Kuster said. “I felt like the women delivered exactly that. We won or touched out BC in a lot of close races and in the end the women proved too strong and determined.

“My hope is that going forward the women will continue to bring this kind of focused and motivated energy and spirit to practice every day and to meets regardless of what the competition is like.”

The team will next compete against WPI, Tufts and Wesleyan at the Freeman Athletic Center in Middletown, Conn., this Saturday at 1 p.m.