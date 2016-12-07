Women’s squash falls to Princeton, beats Drexel, Wellesley

The Williams women’s squash team fell to Princeton 8–1 and beat Wellesley 9–0 on the second day of their home opener weekend after defeating Drexel 7–2 on Saturday.

On Sunday, the team faced Princeton first, playing a five-court system. The first players on court were Esther Baek ’19 at No. 2, Ananya Mahalingam-Dhingra ’18 at No. 4, Charlotte Walsh ’17 at No. 6, Caroline Hogan ’18 at No. 8 and Eliza Bower ’20 at No. 10. Bower played an excellent game, defeating her opponent in four well-fought games, and her teammates, while not managing any wins, fought hard against skilled opponents.

Next on court were Nicole Friedman ’18 at No. 1, Melissa Swann ’20 at No. 3, Anna Nicholson ’20 at No. 5, captain Alyssa Ritchie ’17 at No. 7 and Ellen Coombe ’17 at No. 9. Nicholson played well, managing to get a game off her opponent. Friedman had the most memorable match of the day, going head-to-head against an extremely strong opponent and winning 18–16 in a nail-biting fifth game.

Williams next faced Wellesley. Despite their fatigue, the Ephs won all their matches 3–0 to round of the weekend with two wins and one loss.

The Ephs defeated the Dragons 7–2 on Saturday, collecting a decisive win over one of their biggest rivals in the College Squash Association. A year ago, the team lost to Drexel 6–3, but the women came determined to improve on their performance.

Playing the three-court system, first on court were Coombe, Walsh and Swann. Both Coombe and Walsh dominated the first home match of their senior season, showing their experience by refusing to let their opponents win even a single game. On the top court, Swann fought hard against a skilled opponent, but fell 3–0, making the overall match score 2–1 for the Ephs.

In the next round of matches, Hogan, Nicholson and Baek were on court. Hogan dominated her first game, and despite losing the second game 16–14 in a nail-biting tiebreaker, she won the next two games to gain another point for the Ephs. Nicholson won in a similar fashion, only dropping the second game before winning the last one 13–11 to earn her team its fourth point in the match. Baek also faced an extremely tough opponent, losing in three tight games.

With the match at 4–2 to the Ephs, Ritchie, Mahalingam-Dhingra and Friedman were last on court. Ritchie went into to a fifth game but won 3–2. Mahalingam-Dhingra only dropped the second game and eventually won 12–10 in the fourth. Friedman likewise stayed strong from start to finish and won 3–1,making the overall score 7–2, Ephs. Bower dominated in the exhibition match, winning 3–0.

“The women’s team had an incredibly strong home opener against Drexel,” Ritchie said. “Each player had a great match and showed strong mental toughness against a difficult opponent. It was a very exciting first home match and I am proud that this result shows how hard each girl has been working and how much everyone has improved since this fall.

“Sunday’s matches were less intense but still good opportunities for growth. The women’s team had a tough morning against Princeton, a great team. Nicole Friedman’s win at No. 1 was an exciting upset and even though we lost 8–1, I am proud that each player fought hard. The afternoon match was a solid win against Wellesley, a team we always enjoy seeing and playing. We wish both teams the best of luck in their respective seasons.”

The women have a break before their next round of matches at home during the first weekend in January.