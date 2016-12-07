Women’s hockey sweeps Cardinals

Women’s hockey (3–3–0, 3–1 in the NESCAC) downed Little Three opponent Wesleyan on Sunday afternoon by a score of 2–1.

On Sunday, Abby Brustad ’19 scored to make it 1–0 for Williams five minutes into the first frame. The play started down in the Williams end, with the Wesleyan offense testing Marissa Anderson ’20 with a shot from the point. Anderson rebounded the shot to Fucillo, who carried the puck up the ice into the Wesleyan zone. Anna Fucillo ’19 laid it over to Sara Lehman ’17, who carried the puck around the net and passed it to Brustad, who was waiting in front of the net to one-time the shot past the goalie.

Williams continued to pressure the Cardinals, going on the power play at 9:31. Assistant captain Emily Krueger ’17 took a wrist shot from the bottom of the circle that Wesleyan goalie Allegra Grant deflected into the corner.

The Cardinals managed to tie up the game 1–1 at 17:57 with a goal by Bridget Sherman. Wesleyan had its first major opportunity to take the lead at 5:30, when senior Jess Brennan had a partial breakaway. However, Anderson stayed big in net to deflect Brennan’s shot into the corner. Seconds later, Anderson came up with another big save, kicking out her right leg to rebound a shot to a Williams defenseman. The Ephs maintained offensive pressure in the last part of the second period, going on the power play at 14:24. Fucillo fired a slap shot from the top of the circle that hit the pipe just as Wesleyan earned a penalty kill.

The Ephs carried their momentum from the end of the second period into the start of the third, taking the lead 2–1 34 seconds into the period. Assisted by Fucillo and Carroll, Lehman cut in from the right side of the Wesleyan zone to beat Grant with a shot above her trapper.

On Saturday, the women turned around a three-goal deficit with a four-goal third period. Kearan Burke ’18 scored the game-winning goal at 18:51 in the final frame.

Williams pushed back offensively, going on the power play 26 seconds into the period and again at 7:07. Wesleyan responded with a two-on-one goal by Gina Mangiafridda at 14:28. Bridget Sherman passed the puck to Mangiafridda, who beat Anderson with a wrist shot on her glove side to make it 1–0 for the Cardinals.

Wesleyan continued to pressure Williams, going up 2–0 at 7:08 in the third period.

Wesleyan solidified its lead to make it 3–0 off a power play goal by Sholty at 7:56, assisted by Jackie Kilar and Ellery Sarosi.

Chelsey Stevenson ’17 started the Williams comeback with a power play goal at 9:42. Burke did a great job keeping the puck in the Wesleyan zone. She passed the puck to Beattie, who laid it across the ice to Stevenson, who was waiting just outside the crease to one-time it into the net.

Earning another penalty kill at 11:05, the Ephs continued to play with urgency and pressure the Cardinals.

At 16:13, Stevenson scored her second goal of the contest, making it a one-goal game. Beattie carried the puck up the left side of the ice and took a shot from the bottom of the circle that rebounded into the crease. After a scramble in front of the net, Stevenson managed to bury the puck, assisted by Olivia Stokes ’19 and Burke.

Williams managed to tie up the game with just under two minutes left in the third period with an unassisted power play goal by Brustad. Skating in front of the net, Brustad buried the puck with a diving, backhanded shot.

Burke scored the game winning goal at 18:51 to make it 4–3 for the Ephs. Alexandra Lovaas ’18 passed the puck to Annie Rush ’19, who carried it around the net. She passed it to Burke, who one-timed it into the back of the net.

“I was really proud of the teams determination and relentless approach to the game on Saturday,” Head Coach Meghan Gillis said. “Four goals with just over ten minutes remaining shows what this team is capable of doing.”

The Ephs face off against the Castleton Spartans today at Lansing Chapman Rink. The puck drops at 7 p.m.