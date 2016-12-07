Men’s swimming falls to Div. I opponent Boston College

The Boston College men’s swimming team visited the Samuelson-Muir Pool last Saturday as the only Div. I competitor on Williams’ schedule this year. The Eagles won a decisive victory over the Ephs, which came after two Williams wins against Springfield, 185-85, and Union, 203-92.

The day began with the 1000 and 200 freestyle races, and a number of Ephs got under significant barriers. In the 1000 free, Andrew Trunsky ’20 finished with a time of 9:49.24 to lead a trio of Ephs who all came in under the 10-minute mark.

In the 200 free, captain Grant Johnson ’17 improved on his season-best time, clocking a 1:44.00, while Will Burford ’20 and Zach Ottati ’19 finished at 1:46.86 and 1:47.50, respectively.

Despite these strong performances, Boston College won both events. Anthony Richardson took the victory in the 1000 freestyle, the beginning of an impressive day from him, while Keating Mosher was the fastest man in the 200.

Colin Hogan ’17 and Timothy Kostolansky ’18 had several head-on races, the first of which was the 100 backstroke. Hogan had the faster time in the shorter race, but Kostolansky finished ahead of Hogan in the 200 backstroke. The last of their races came in the 200 IM, in which Kostolansky was the fastest Williams finisher. Hogan and Ottati also managed to get under the two-minute barrier in the IM race.

Boston College continued to grab victories in these races and others, including the 100 breaststroke. But Jack Melnick ’19 was able to turn in a season-best time of 58.56 in the 100 breaststroke just ahead of Clayton Morikawa ’20, who finished at 59.36. Morikawa returned in the 200 breaststroke, improving a time that was already ranked first in the NESCAC.

Lucca Delcompare ’20 had an impressive showing in the 200 butterfly, clocking in at 1:54.35. He finished second in the race to Taylor Cortens of Boston College. Delcompare was also the fastest Williams finisher in the 100 butterfly at 52.90.

Johnson took second place in the 100 freestyle in 47.61, followed by Curtis Maher ’19 and Matt Zappe ’20 in 48.38 and 48.53, respectively. The fastest Eph in the 500 free was Dan Needham ’18, who came in 4:48.89. Kenny Liu ’19 finished in 4:52.54.

“I gave the team two charges for the meet,” Head Coach Steven Kuster said. “One was to compete with a huge amount of energy and enthusiasm and the other was to race, be committed and give everything they had regardless of where they were in a race, be it first, last or anywhere in between.”

“I thought the team did a great job on those two fronts. I really saw a spirited team that laid it all out there and in turn saw some very good swims. I like the work we’ve done thus far, but obviously there is much more to be done. I’m looking forward to another good test this coming weekend.”

The Ephs return to action this weekend at Wesleyan in a four-team meet that will also include WPI and Tufts.