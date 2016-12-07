Men’s squash trounces No. 24 Hobart, No. 22 MIT

On Sunday, men’s squash defeated MIT 9–0. John Fitzgerald ’19 once again led the way for the Ephs, filling in it at the No. 1 spot for the injured Jamie Ruggiero ’17.

In the first round of matches, Ben Eisenberg ’19 and John Shuck ’17 went down 2–0, but stormed back to both win their matches in five games. Meanwhile, on court two, Claude Smith ’20 won his match in four games.

After the first matches finished, Carl Shuck ’20 put down his opponent, allowing only eight combined points. Shuck attributed his success to his ability to move his opponent around the court. On court two, Will Ruggiero ’19 won his second match in a row in four tight games to extend the lead.

The last group of matches clinched the shutout with three victories. Neel Jain ’19 handily beat Dominic Hansford at the No. 7 spot, while Fitzgerald also secured victory at the No. 1 spot. In the final match of the day, Mason Elizondo ’18 defeated Nikhil Punwaney in a long five-game match.

On Saturday, the No. 19 Ephs bounced back from a morning loss against No. 9 Drexel to defeat the No. 25 ranked Hobart Statesmen 8–1.

In the first round of matches, Shuck ’20 and Smith came out of the gates strong, blanking both of their opponents 3–0.

Will Means ’20 played tough in his five-game victory over Felipe “Phil” Pantle. He won his final game 12–10, outlasting his opponent in extra points. In the final match of the first round, Elizando fell 3–0 to Terrance Rose.

In the second round, the Ephs went undefeated. Eisenberg Jan and Shuck ’17 beat their opponents 3–0 in relatively quick matches. Fitzgerald on the other hand, played a marathon match, winning 11–9 in the fifth. Fitzgerald bounced back from an early 2–1 deficit with fourth and fifth game wins.

The men were less successful, however, in their Saturday morning match against Drexel. The Dragons shut out the Ephs 9–0.

In the first round of matches, John Shuck and Eisenberg both lost in four games, each putting on strong performances against difficult opponents. At the six spot, Smith lost in three.

In the second round of matches, Shuck ’20, Ruggiero and Means all fell 3–0 to their Drexel opponents. Each player had trouble matching the pace of their opponents, all of whom were highly ranked European players.

In the final round, both Jain and Fitzgerald fought hard to pry games away from their opponents. Elizondo had difficulty gaining momentum against Drexel’s captain.

“I definitely think the men’s team has been training very hard over the last month, and we showed strong resolve this weekend by giving maximum effort against Drexel, a very talented team that is ranked within the top eight nationally, where myself, Claude Smith, and Neel Jain all took games off their opponents, and then proceeded to beat Hobart 8–1 and MIT 9–0,” John Shuck said. “By the time we played MIT, we were certainly tired, but the guys on the team powered through and we won all four of the matches that went to five games against MIT.

“I think the intensity of our training and the volume has certainly prepared us for long weekends like this and helped us hugely with our resilience, and I think come January, when we play longtime squash rivals Bates and Middlebury, they don’t stand a chance.”

The Ephs went 1–2 in their first test of the year, the Cornell Round Robin. After falling to Cornell by a score of 9–0 and Western Ontario 6–3, they came back to defeat Dickinson in a decisive 8–1 victory.

Sunday’s win against MIT wraps up the 2016 portion of the schedule for the Ephs, who will next play on Jan. 6 at home against conference rival Bowdoin.