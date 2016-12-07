Men’s hockey ties Tufts, downs Conn.

Men’s hockey (2–2–1, 2–1–1 in the NESCAC) beat Conn. College 8–4 on Saturday. The Ephs outshot the Camels 40–22 for their second win.

On Saturday, the first period opened with both teams making solid offensive charges and crucial defensive plays. The Ephs pulled ahead and posted the first point of the game with a power play goal at 11:06 into the period. The puck bounced out to James McNamara ’17, who passed to Frankie Mork ’17, who was wide open on the blue line. Mork took the shot and David Italiano ’18 tipped it into the back of the net.

Just minutes later, the Ephs doubled their lead with a goal at 14:42 by C.J. Shugart ’18. Mork took a pass from Gray out of the Williams zone and quickly hit the puck across the net, where Shugart one-timed it in.

Williams scored again at 17:47 with a goal by George Hunkele ’17 that was assisted by Gray and Joe Welch ’18. Hunkele skated through the neutral zone with the puck before stuffing it into the top corner of the Camel net over senior goaltender Austin Essery’s shoulder.

The Camels responded with a power play goal after Marcus Mollica ’19 was called for boarding at 18:05. With only 12 seconds left in the period, Conn. College’s Ryan Mowery was assisted by Dylan Chase and Jake Farabee on the first Camel goal of the game.

Roberto Cellini ’19 scored at 1:17 in the second period, unassisted after he hit the puck out of the air and one timed it past the Camel goaltender.

Williams had another opportunity to get another one when Conn. College’s A.J. Wallace was called for hooking. The Ephs did not capitalize on the power play, but extended their lead just seconds after Wallace was released. At 4:28, Italiano scored his second of the game. He skated from the corner to take a shot, which the Camel goalie saved, but Italiano scored off his rebound for his second goal of the game.

The Ephs scored again at 7:25. This time, it was Cellini who scored, after he one-timed a shot following passes from Young and Italiano.

Conn. College scored its first of the period at 13:42. The puck was locked in the corner and was shot out to a wide-open Jeff Thompson, who passed it to senior Brian Benisle, who backhanded it in past goaltender Michael Pinios ’19.

The Camels decreased the gap to three late in the period at 19:04 with a goal from Benisle.

The Ephs answered with an early third period goal scored by Mork. Italiano skated around the back of the net and passed it to a waiting Mork at the top of the crest. Mork found the back of the net to make it 7–3 for the Ephs.

The Ephs went up 8–3 when Young flipped the puck into the top corner with a backhanded shot. He was assisted by Keanu Hilaire ’19 and Italiano.

The Camels scored late in the third period. The goal from Benisle and was assisted by Joe Giordano. Pinios thought he had made the save, but Benisle’s shot was hard enough to just trickle past him.

Saturday’s win followed a 3–3 tie with Tufts on Friday night.

“We played two good teams this weekend,” Head Coach Bill Kangas said. “If you look at the results from the NESCAC this weekend, you’ll find that it’s just very competitive. On Friday, I think we were pressing too much and came away with a tie, whereas on Saturday I think we were able to play with more poise.”

The Ephs will return to the ice on Friday to play Amherst at 7 p.m.