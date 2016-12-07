Ephs lose 4–1 in NCAA quarters

On Nov. 20, the women’s soccer team (18–1–2, 9–0–1 in the NESCAC) fell to Messiah 4–1 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.

Coming out on top in the two teams’ only other meeting, the Falcons maintained their perfect record against the Ephs, topping the sectional hosts en route to a second straight appearance in the semifinals.

The game kicked off at start-time despite heavy snowfall, and Messiah reaped the reward of an early goal in the fifth minute.

Marisa Weaver blew past the left side of the Ephs’ defense, holding off challenges from two center-backs, before lashing an effort from outside the box, past Olivia Barnhill ’19 in goal..

There was then over an hour of play without a goal, despite the continued efforts of the Ephs. Then, in the 73rd minute, the game exploded into life, as the Falcons and Ephs combined for 3 goals in just over 90 seconds.

First, the Falcons doubled their lead thanks to an eye-catching 22-yard free kick from Weaver. Prior to the goal, both Emily Lockwood and Julia Kyne took touches to adjust the angle for Weaver, who then belted the ball into the top-left corner, leaving Barnhill with little to do besides watch the ball sail into the net.

Only 65 seconds later, the Falcons extended their lead when Kyne won the ball off the last Eph defender, dribbled toward goal and found the back of the net with only Barnhill to beat.

The Eph attack breathed temporary life into the game when, 37 seconds after the Falcons’ third, co-captain Audrey Thomas ’17 got her side on the board, cutting the Falcons’ lead to two.

The senior received a pass from Alison Lu ’20 on the edge of the area, juked a defender and blasted a shot over the head and arms of Sara Yunez in goal.

Any residual hopes for the Ephs, however, were dashed when Skylar Ulry tallied Messiah’s fourth goal.

Brooke Firestone rolled a ball horizontally across the field of play to a waiting Ulry. The junior raced forward onto the ball and looped a shot toward goal. The ball kissed the left post before finding the back of the net.

With the win, Messiah earned a berth in the semifinal round for the 11th time in the last 13 years, but lost to Washington-St. Louis in the final.

The loss to Messiah came on the heels of a thrilling 2–1 win against Johns Hopkins in the Round of 16. The women came back from an early goal to defeat their opponents, with Sara Scire ’20 scoring the second-half winner to put the game out of reach and propel the team into the quarterfinal game.

“While we are disappointed with the result against Messiah, we’re proud of the effort we put in to make it a great one. We fought hard, and that’s as much as you can ask for,” Thomas said.

The Ephs graduate Thomas, co-captain Tressa Palcheck ’17, Gabby Suarez ’17, Maddie Swarr ’17, Katie Wardlaw ’17, Gabz Amos-Grosser ’17 and Kristi Kirshe ’17.