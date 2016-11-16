Responding to prejudice: The College’s responsibility to address post-election events

In addition to the repulsive nature of the vandalism in Griffin Hall and the troubling decision of students to protest the election in that way, the administration’s response to the defacement was lacking. If the College is going to ensure the safety and welfare of all of its students, it must do better in instances like this. Another good step would be to accept the petition circulating among students and faculty asking President Adam Falk to declare the College a sanctuary for vulnerable students.

The administration mishandled the van­dalism incident in several ways. First, it acted irresponsibly by failing to share any details of the crime with the community in a timely man­ner. WPD cars and Campus Safety and Security (CSS) officers outside Griffin on Saturday and subsequent interviews of students in the area had already caused concern. The College has an obligation to both the students and the entire community to relay the full nature of a poten­tially threatening crime as soon as investigators say doing so will not interfere with their work. The administration has said that it decided to keep the crime quiet for two days because it would have made students feel afraid, but we feel that this is both paternalistic and ill-judged, as well as unhelpful.

Although it ultimately turned out not to be a bias incident, fear would have been an ap­propriate reaction to the crime at the time. The administration could have released information while advancing the suspicion that the incident was not a bias incident. The first email’s descrip­tion of the vandalism led many to understand it as a bias incident, and so the email’s language, that seemed to vaguely dismiss that possibility, felt like a trivializing dismissal of a harmful inci­dent. Even Falk’s second email failed to make the incident fully understandable. Whether or not it was meant to resemble a bias incident remains unclear. While it may not be possible for the Col­lege to release all details related to the investiga­tion, surely communication with students, staff and faculty could have been handled in a more forthright manner.

The College has an important role to play in supporting students in this highly politicized and tense post-election climate. The first step is working to ensure that incidents like this do not occur, no matter their motivation. This is not the first time that bias incidents have occurred on campus. Given the spate of hate crimes across the country following the election, the College must redouble its efforts to prevent this kind of potentially harmful incident from occurring.

However, the prevention of vandalism is not the administration’s only obligation. The College can and should support members of the com­munity who are most vulnerable through legal, financial and psychological means. Designating the College as a “sanctuary center for higher edu­cation,” as suggested by several faculty members last week in a letter to Falk, is an important step in facilitating this support, particularly for un­documented students.

By declaring itself a sanctuary, the College would be protecting its community members from unfair deportation and intimidation, as stated in the faculty letter. Specific measures that the College should take in this regard in­clude not freely providing information about the student body to authorities, including the citizenship status, race and religion of particu­lar students, and not allowing customs and border control agents to enter College prop­erty. The College can also committ to provid­ing legal assistance to community members who are undocumented, Muslim or otherwise vulnerable. As always, increasing the financial support and psychological care available to students whose identities may be threatened is also important. The Offices of Admission and Financial Aid for already considers un­documented students under need-blind poli­cies similar to those for students who are U.S. citizens, and should continue to make sure undocumented students are able to apply and matriculate to the College.

While some might deem such a designation partisan, ensuring the basic rights of all people should never be partisan. This is precisely what this designation would do. Declaring the campus to be a sanctuary would not be merely symbolic either. Given the harmful campaign rhetoric and proposed policies, the sanctuary is both a practi­cal measure — to prepare for campaign promises that may or may not be enacted — and a state­ment that the College stands against the propa­gation of prejudice and hate.

The administration cannot ignore the fact that this was an extraordinarily divisive election that will have — and is already having — impli­cations that may be quite drastic. Administrators must respond to ensure the safety of all students, staff and faculty. Then the campus community at large may work toward creating inclusive space in which all people are able to learn, work and live.