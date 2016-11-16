On athletic insurance coverage

To the Editor:

Since athletic injuries at the College are not systematically reported by the Record or the College, it is difficult to appreciate what the insurance burden comes to and who pays it. Unfortunately, it is hardly a rare situation for complications of some injuries to go well beyond the two-year limit of College coverage after graduation that was described in last week’s Record (“Williams supports medical costs,” Nov. 9, 2016). For example, a large portion of women’s soccer players with ACL damage go on to develop chronic arthritis in the knee by their mid-30s, with many forced to undergo early knee replacement. Moreover, what of the serious neurocognitive issues that can surface between 10 and 20 years after the repeated head blows experienced in men’s football? Unless these complications can be prevented, the College needs to rethink its insurance coverage for athletes.

Nicholas H. Wright ’57, MD, MPH