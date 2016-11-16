Men’s cross country qualifies for NCAAs Championships

Men’s cross country clinched one of only two automatic qualifying spots available for the NCAA Championship meet at NCAA New England Regionals hosted at Westfield State.

Williams clinched its spot coming off of its recent victory at NESCACs. Before the meet, the Ephs ranked third nationally.

Williams, with 110 points, came in second to MIT. The result was ultimately decided in a tie-breaking procedure in which the head-to-head results of each team’s individual runners were compared.

Amherst came in third with 141 points. The NESCAC was well represented in the top 10, with Middlebury (153), Tufts (159), Colby (167), Bates (208) and Bowdoin (266) taking the fourth through eighth spots.

Senior Tim Nichols of Tufts won the individual championship in 23:54, a full 34 seconds ahead of the next finisher, MIT’s Matt Deyo. Ben Decker ’18 grabbed the sixth spot in 24:46, followed by Liam Simpson ’18 in 12th (25:02). Tri-captain Noah Williams ’17 and Griffin Colaizzi ’18 both ran 25:23, separated by just half a second for 28th and 29th places, respectively. Austin Anderson ’19 (25:28), Zeke Cohen ’19 (25:35) and Ryan Cox ’20 (25:37) all finished in the top 50.

Cool conditions meant that the day would produce fast times. In the early stages of the race for NCAA qualification, Nichols established a breakneck pace of 2:15 for the first 800 meters of the course over Westfield State’s hard-packed dirt course. At the halfway point, only Decker and Simpson had positioned themselves in the top 50. But over the next two miles, Williams moved up effectively, passing several Amherst and MIT runners.

“Our men ran another wellpaced and strongly finished race, moving up patiently and then with big moves at the end to catch MIT at the wire, only to be named second on the tie-break rule,” Head Coach Pete Farwell said. “But again, the whole group making up for the absence of injured Peter Hale and our two alternates Zeke Cohen and Ryan Cox as our 6th and 7th finishers stepped it up again to pass the scoring 4th and 5th men of MIT and Amherst. Up front, Ben Decker had his best race of the season, and Liam Simpson showed his finishing speed by passing a dozen very good runners in the final mile.”

Next week will give the men an opportunity to test themselves against No. 1 North Central College and No. 2 SUNY Geneseo. NCAA Championships will be in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday.

This will mark the men’s final race of the season. North Central just won its 28th consecutive regional title for the midwest. Further east, SUNY Genesco established its dominance in the Atlantic region, prevailing over RPI 51–87. Among the other regional champions automatically qualifying for NCAAs are Johns Hopkins, Christopher Newport, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Calvin and Loras.

For Farwell, this is his 38th year of coaching at Williams and the team’s 23rd appearance at NCAAs since NESCAC teams were first able to race in NCAA postseason events in 1993.

The team’s lineup for NCAAs are Hale, Williams, Decker, Simpson, Colaizzi, Anderson and Cohen. Hale placed 16th last year, earning All-American status. This year, he won the Little Three Championships in 25:08. Williams placed 40th last year and has scored this year at NESCACs and Regionals. With the exception of Little Threes, Decker has been the top Eph at every meet.