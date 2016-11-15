Harriers race toward NCAAs

The Ephs continue their dominance in both men’s and women’s cross country as the men’s squad captured its fourth consecutive NESCAC win while the women’s team clinched its second consecutive conference title.

Head Coach Pete Farwell ’73 was pleased with both teams’ outstanding performances.

“Our team defines success as having trained diligently together, improved, enjoyed the season and competed well,” he said. “By measurement standards, we have been successful by annually placing high in the NESCAC conference, [NCAA] Regionals and [NCAA] Nationals. With seniors and leaders setting great examples of training ethic, a large squad that loves to run and put in the mileage and workouts, Williams’ natural setting in mountains with dirt roads and trails, plus the top academics that attracts many top runners with high academics to the College, we have the best depth of any Div. III team in New England. Add to that great team traditions, team bonding and the enjoyment of the sport, and the results are good.”

The men began showing their presence during the 1970s when the team won 16 titles in total, including seven consecutive wins; they also won regionals seven consecutive times. The women formed top teams in the late ’80s and then placed third at the NCAAs in 1990. They won national titles in 2002, 2004 and 2015.

The women performed strongly at the New England Regionals when they almost upset No. 2 MIT, falling short by just three points to place second overall.

“We are super fortunate to have an amazing coaching staff that has tons of experience with running and coaching,” tri-captain Maggie Peard ’17 said. “Pete, our head coach, has created a program with an incredible team culture. He doesn’t make cuts and treats everybody on the team, from the first over the line to the last over the line, equally. He cares deeply about every one of our races and that level of inclusivity spreads throughout the whole team. We also know how to balance training hard with recovering well. This means we all make sure to take days off when we need them and to work hard to get enough sleep. Whenever our last race is, we make sure we are in the best condition we can be, which means cutting down on mileage and strength training in the week or so before the race. This ensures we are feeling fresh for that last race or two and allows us to ideally pull out a really great final performance. In terms of team culture, I can’t imagine a much more fun and inclusive one. Because running is a pretty self-selecting sport, everybody on the team really loves running and is excited to train each day. We know how to mix training hard with laughs, general shenanigans and forming really meaningful relationships.”

“Each year seniors move on, and the ‘shoes’ are filled by those who step up with their next grade of improvement, so this year has been as many others with noticeable jumps by many of the upper-class runners and contributions from the first-years coming in,” Farwell said. “The result creates an annually strong team.”

He also noted his team’s philosophy in training and preparing for the seasons.

“Mix lots of training zones and terrains, work on form, build speed, do lifting, core and stretching, add alternate training such as biking, swimming, et cetera. In effect, cover all the bases,” he said.

As for how his team remained physically strong throughout the season, Farwell had a simple answer, but one that evidently yields results.

“Attend to recovery, between hard workouts and long runs, between higher mileage cycles, after toughest races,” he said. “Stay healthy. Peak with both mind and body.”