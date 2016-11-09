Women’s golf builds tradition of success in stellar fall season

Women’s golf won the Mt. Holyoke Invitational, the NYU Invitational and the NESCAC Championship this season, defending their league title.

Elizabeth Gudas ’18 was named the NESCAC Player of the Year, finishing in the top three in each of the three tournaments in which she played this season. She averaged just over 77 strokes per round this fall.

“My job is to contribute to our team in making it to the championships. We each have our strengths and weaknesses and we work on improving both, not just the weaknesses, so that our strengths can be near perfection and our weaknesses can become our strengths,” Gudas said.

Fellow classmate Phoebe Mattana ’18 joined Gudas with first-team All-NESCAC honors, while Cordelia Chan ’19 and co-captain Sophie Kitchen ’17 were each awarded with second-team All-NESCAC honors.

“There is never any one factor that leads to success. It takes an effort from the entire team, preparing for the weekend and put it all together during the competitive rounds. This team works hard and smart, and a very important factor is the support the players provide each other, both on and off the course. That support and encouragement helps them do their best every time,” Head Coach Tomas Adalsteinsson said.

Adalsteinsson added, “The team’s main strength is the depth of the roster. We had four different top finishers in our five tournaments, and scores from six players contributed to our four tournament wins this fall, even though we count only four of our five each round. We also had four out of four possible nominees named All-NESCAC, and we feel that at least one more should have been recognized. All the players also have a great ability to score, even if they feel that their game is not 100 percent there. They play smart. They know what they are capable of doing, and do it exceptionally well. Their focus and determination in competition is exemplary. I really couldn’t name many weaknesses, but one thing we always need to be aware of is not to take our success for granted and always look to do better than before.”

He remarked, “Every week we go over what was working well for us the previous week, and what we can do better. We talk about what want to accomplish as a team, as golfers, as students, and as people. We believe that if we focus on and foster all those aspects of our lives, we set ourselves up for success. During competition, the mentality is to stay present and focus on one shot at a time. We can’t control what has happened in the past, and the round isn’t over until we have made the last putt on the final hole. So the next shot is always the most important one.”

Every coach has their opinion on their team and what they feel like best describes his or her team’s effort. For Adalsteinsson, he summarized his team’s character as industrious:

“We have a hard-working team, and because of everyone’s busy schedule, we need to make sure that we use our time efficiently and effectively. We know that we need to put the time in to be successful, and all members of the team are committed to that. We also see this diligence from the team on the road. After our Saturday rounds, we are normally the only team in the hotel lobby or breakfast area working on lab reports, papers or projects. That’s the Williams women’s golf dedication.”