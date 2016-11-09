Volleyball falls to Bowdoin in four sets

Volleyball (13–11, 6–5 in NESCAC) fell in a heartbreaking four-set loss on Saturday in a NESCAC Quarterfinals battle against No. 5 Bowdoin.

During the regular season, the Ephs beat the Bowdoin Polar Bears away in a thrilling slate of five sets (25–23, 16–25, 20–25, 25–23, 15–13).

The starters for the Ephs against the Polar Bears were Ally Ostrow ’19, Erin Denham ’20, Roxi Corbeil ’19, Natalie Albright ’20, Morgan Richman ’19, Alex Newton ’20 and libero co-captain Caitie Benell ’17. The women dropped the first set 25–19. Bowdoin took an early lead 4–0 after multiple kills before Williams called its first timeout down by six at 7–1. The Ephs rallied back from the deficit to make it 7–4. Co-captain Tori Jasuta ’17 had a kill from the outside at 8–5. Down 10–6, Albright followed with a kill after a set by Newton. Jasuta had multiple kills at 11–7 and 11–9, but Bowdoin pushed back to make it 16–9 and take control of the tempo. The Polar Bears took a critical edge up 22–16, but Ostrow had a service ace at 22–18 to narrow the gap. Jasuta got a kill at 23–19 but it was too little, too late for the Ephs.

The second set began with the Ephs trailing after multiple kills by the Polar Bears. The Ephs took a timeout down 5–0. Back from the timeout, Jasuta earned a point for the Ephs with a kill from the outside. Corbeil entered for the Ephs at 8–3. Corbeil earned a kill at 8–5 and Jasuta followed up with an outside kill. At 12–9, Ostrow had an outside kill, but the Polar Bears went on to win the set 25–19.

The Ephs hung on in the third set and took an early lead 2–0 after kills by Corbeil and Jasuta, on their way to a thrilling 28–26 set victory. The first tie of the game occurred at 2–2 with Bowdoin taking the lead. At 4–3, Corbeil had a big kill from the right side. The Polar Bears responded to tie at 5–5. Daiana Takashima ’20 entered to serve for the Ephs. Williams took back the edge at 6–5, but the game was tied again at 6–6. The Ephs jumped on top again at 7–6 after a kill by Ostrow. Jasuta got a kill to lead by two. Tied at 9–9, Jasuta continued to dominate for the Ephs and got another kill. Up 11–9, Takashima earned a point. Bowdoin called its first timeout of the match down by two at 13–11 after a big double block by Richman and Corbeil.

Back from the timeout, Jasuta got a block at 14–11. Corbeil had a kill to grow the lead at 15–11. Back on the court, both teams were hoping to take the next critical points. After multiple attack errors by the Polar Bears, the Ephs took the lead at 24–20, but the margin was soon narrowed to one. Ultimately, the Ephs took home the third set 28–26.

Both teams were locked in at the beginning of the four set. Jasuta and Richman had back to back kills at 4–3 and 4–4. Jasuta got a service ace to give the Ephs the edge. Jasuta continued to attack to grow the lead for the Ephs. The score remained tied until 14–14. Both teams were neck-and-neck and the Ephs were trying to force a fifth set. Williams called a timeout after a Bowdoin run as the Polar Bears took the lead 20–16. Back from the timeout, Ostrow and Jasuta had kills as the score narrowed to 21–19. Bowdoin called a timeout to talk things over. Bowdoin maintained their lead and Jasuta got a kill at Bowdoin match point 24–21. However, Bowdoin won the fourth and final set 25–21 to advance on to the NESCAC Semifinals and end the season for Williams.

“The Bowdoin match was a well-fought battle for our team to end the season. Obviously, we wanted to have the opportunity to keep playing, but I am so proud of this group for the fight and grit that they showed all year. We are going to miss our two seniors, Caitie Benell and Tori Jasuta, as they have made such a tremendous impact on our program in their four years with us. We do have an awesome group returning though for next year, and I am incredibly excited about the future of our volleyball family,” Head Coach Christi Kelsey said.

The Ephs graduate Benell and Jasuta and look forward to building towards 2017.