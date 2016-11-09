Trustee minutes discuss fraternity ban

As many concerned with administrative transparency at the College might already be aware, Board of Trustees meeting notes are sealed for 50 years following the date of the meeting. After this time period has elapsed, however, meeting records are made available for general research, which means that in 2016, all trustee minutes before the year 1966 are accessible in the Williams College Archives and Special Collections. After brushing up a bit on my College history, I decided that the trustee minutes from the year 1962 might be of interest, given that the Board disbanded fraternities that year. Therefore, with the help of College Archivist Katie Nash, I delved into these archived files and explored the inner workings of the 1962 Board of Trustees, reading the minutes from five different trustee meetings from January to December.

At the first meeting of 1962 on Jan. 20, the Committee on Review of Fraternity Questions, composed of 11 alumni and chaired by Jay B. Angevine, made an interim report regarding their ongoing process of making a recommendation to the Board about fraternities’ futures. The report explained how the Committee was in the process of hearing out many different divergent viewpoints: “The committee has used the columns of the Record and the Review to solicit statements from all members of the Williams family interested in the matter … The committee has also through its own personnel made certain factual studies and others are in progress, including the situation at several comparable colleges.”

At the next meeting of the Board of Trustees on May 5, little advancement was made on the topic of fraternities, because the Committee had yet to make a final recommendation to the Board. On June 8, however, the Board met a day earlier than usual “to give the Board sufficient time during the three days of meetings to consider and discuss the Report of the Committee on Review of Fraternity Questions,” as stated by President Sawyer. This report comes to be referred to as “The Angevine Report” throughout the meeting notes in reference to the Committee’s chair.

The Angevine Report lays out a series of conclusions: “1) Fraternities at Williams have come to exercise a disproportionate role in undergraduate life, and as a result the primarily educational purposes of the College are not being fully realized. 2) Long continued delegation to the fraternities by the College of a large part of its responsibility with respect to housing, eating and social accommodations of the student body is a major cause of many existing conditions which are harmful to the educational purpose of the College, and early steps should be taken by the College to re-assume this responsibility and integrate these functions into the life of the College, where they properly belong.” The Report then proposes a solution to these problems: “The recommendation of the committee is a transfer of certain College activities back to the College, so that fraternities will cease to be the focal point for eating, living and social arrangements.” The Angevine Report concludes with, “[this recommendation] is not designed to make a bad Williams good, but to make a good Williams better.”

At the same June 8 meeting, the Board drafted a statement on the fraternity question in response to the Angevine Report: “After extensive discussion, the Board found itself that the fraternity, as a ‘fraternity’ is known to previous generations, has in fact long ceased to exist here. It recognizes that the present survival is different in kind and plays a totally different role than in an earlier era. The Board further believes that the Report is correct in its essential analysis of the history and long-term evolution of the fraternity system on campuses such as ours and in its conclusion that provision of housing, eating and social accommodations is properly a responsibility of the College. The Board does not, however, wish to move hastily or arbitrarily in an area of long history and deep attachments. It would prefer to invite initiative on the part of the several fraternities.”

The most salient feature of the Board’s Oct. 5 meeting is the Standing Committee report that outlines advancements in the new fraternity policy. The report outlines initial alumni support: “It was at once apparent that responsible alumni in the strongest and oldest established fraternities would support the Trustees of the College, even though some disagreed with or did not understand the Angevine Report.” It then goes on the explain how the Board sought student input in its plans for new resident halls to take the place of fraternities, explaining how 152 students applied for “membership on five committees.”

The report also acknowledges that many students, particularly those invested in fraternity administration, were unhappy with new policies: “A petition was circulated just after pledging — the one time in the year when fraternity feeling is highest — repeating the usual arguments for fraternities with which this Board has become so familiar in the past 10 or more years and adding some criticisms at the Angevine report.” The Standing Committee, however, believed that such oppositions were due to misunderstandings: “Much of the undergraduate opposition to the new plan is based on misconceptions, such that it will reduce student government or limit ‘the right to choose one’s friends’ — when in fact it should extend both.”

The report then proceeds to outline plans for new resident halls: “It will be the purpose of these units to take advantage of existing buildings to provide the graciousness of small-group living which the fraternities at their best have provided, but without the restrictions and burdens which fraternity membership now imposes. The whole apparatus of rushing — now almost a year-round process, with often invidious results — would be abolished, and the social pressures for conformity which a fraternity house now exercises — too often at fairly primitive levels — would be absent in the looser federation of a house unit.” Reminiscent of today’s pick group system, this plan would allow students to apply to a resident hall in groups of two to eight: “This should provide considerably greater actual freedom in selecting one’s own friends than the present haphazard rushing machinery with its ridiculous complications and results.”

At the Trustees’ final meeting of the year on Dec. 15, the Board discussed harmful effects of these new initiatives on giving. The Alumni Fund campaign report illustrated a decline in donations: “We have … received 12.5 percent, or 392, fewer gifts from individual alumni to date, and I think this figure is significant because it probably tells us that many of our fellow alumni have mistakenly chosen to use the alumni fund to express their displeasure with the Angevine proposals.” The Alumni Fund coordinator recommended setting up further outreach efforts to educate disgruntled alumni on how fraternities, although full of fond memories for many, had evolved into something more sinister in modern times.

With 50 years of hindsight, the Board of Trustees’ minutes from 1962 provide a window into what went into a phenomenon that rocked the College 54 years ago. From these meeting notes, we see the complex deliberations that went into the decision to eliminate fraternities as well as the wide range of opinions among both students and alumni.