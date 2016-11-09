Bottoms up: drinks to diversify next year’s Homecoming festivities

Homecoming, the one weekend when last year’s graduating class can hide behind the disguises of beanies and faux Ray-Bans as they drink … and drink … in remembrance of the days that once were. All joking aside, Homecoming fills us all with a spirit almost as strong as those that fill our cups. And that is why I’ve done extensive research into the best beverages to burst your belly with on Homecoming day. Not satisfied by your choice of Natty Light and vodka sodas this past Saturday? Come prepared next year with some of these classic and delicious recipes. But please, only try them if you are 21 and up.

Known as one of the world’s most complicated cocktails, nobody can go wrong with a Bloody Mary. Impress all of your friends with this fiery combination of vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, piri piri, horseradish, celery, olives, salt, black pepper, lemon juice and cayenne. It goes great with a bagel and a hangover!

Coming down with a cold? Try a hot toddy. Known as a hot whiskey in Ireland and Scotland, this potion-like warmer-upper is a family favorite. Mix together cinnamon whiskey, some hot water, herbs, honey and spices for a Homecoming drink that’s sure to soothe that sore esophagus.

For all of those coffee addicts out there, this one’s for you. Head over to Tunnel City and make sure you order your overpriced coffee with plenty of room for whiskey. Spruce up that Irish coffee with some brown sugar and cream. This delightful drink will surely perk you up.

If you consider yourself a classy drinker, put down that red wine and try a mimosa. Just combine equal parts orange juice and your sparkling white wine of choice. Serve in either a champagne flute or red Solo cup — both scream “class.” A variation known as a Bellini substitutes orange for peach puree, a tempting combination that is sure to please even the most tasteful of drinkers.

The dirty hot chocolate is the way to go if you want to drink but don’t actually like the taste of alcohol. Just take that perfectly delicious hot chocolate and make it only a little less delicious by mixing in some coffee-flavored liqueur. Adding whipped cream is an excellent way to mask any remaining flavor of distilled spirit. Or substitute Kahlúa with some peppermint schnapps, also known as an easy and delicious way to enjoy an adult peppermint patty.

A personal favorite, the hot spiked cider, is one of the best ways to embrace the fall season. First brew some orange spice tea (available in all dining halls), and then mix in brown sugar, apple cider, spiced rum and some cinnamon sticks over a stove until thoroughly warmed. If you really want to treat yourself, drop a small spoon of butter into your mug and mix it in with the cider. Unlike Williams football on Saturday, this Homecoming drink is surely a winner.

Beyond being an essential drink that everyone should know, the screwdriver is one of the best pre-game concoctions in supplying you with your daily dose of Vitamin C and ethanol. Make this one a highball with a five-to-two ratio of orange juice to vodka. Definitely a fan favorite, you can tell how popular it is by how all of the juice dispensers in the dining halls only spit out that tasteless, pulpy, orange water on Homecoming day. Feeling adventurous? Try its tequila-based cousin, the tequila sunrise.

Though typically not a drink served in the morning, it would be a crime not to include the White Russian on this list. Consisting of vodka, coffee liqueur and cream served over ice, “The Dude” was definitely on to something with this creamy coffee-flavored cocktail (see The Big Lebowski for reference).

So there you have it — the best drinks for a day of Homecoming festivities, just in time for next year. If these seem a bit too complicated, stick to what you know. You can never go wrong with an ice-cold beer or, if alcohol doesn’t appeal to you, a warm coffee. And believe it or not, many of these recipes are actually more delicious without alcohol. Give them a try next time you’re out to brunch or just need something to warm you up on a cold morning.