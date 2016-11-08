Williams supports medical costs

Many student-athletes sustain sports-related injuries at the College. Some of these injuries may take months or even years to reach full recovery. In rare cases, some severe injuries can even take a lasting toll beyond an individual’s time at the College and well into adult life.

Untangling a web of primary, secondary and tertiary insurance coverage reveals that the burden of medical costs associated with these injuries falls on both students and the College, depending primarily on the student’s personal insurance coverage as well as an individualized treatment plan.

“There are many people and resources involved when a student athlete is injured during his or her season,” Athletic Director Lisa Melendy said.

The first line of care for sports-related injuries is the College’s Sports Medicine department, which is trained to evaluate injuries and refer to medical professionals or the College’s Health Center whenever necessary.

For example, Director of Sports Medicine Rodd Lanoue noted that, in terms of orthopedic injuries most seen in sports injuries, “There are many common ailments that are well within our scope of practice that we are trained to treat. For example, if we evaluate a mild ankle injury that does not raise suspicion of fracture, we will treat the injury from beginning to end.” Yet if an injury warrants an X-ray, MRI or other further scrutiny and treatment, medical doctors are called in.

If additional care is in fact needed, the initial cost often falls on the student’s primary insurance plan to cover at least the first $1000 of treatment. Given that the College requires students to have primary insurance, this is often not an issue. If the cost of required care exceeds the amount of the student’s primary coverage, the College holds secondary insurance up to $75,000, which was increased from $50,000 earlier this year. This secondary insurance can cover anything from major surgeries to post-operation procedures and even physical therapy, if it is not fully covered by primary insurance.

When asked if cost or level of primary insurance coverage ever affected a student’s treatment plan, Lanoue responded that he had never seen this happen, particularly due to the College’s secondary insurance plan for student-athletes.

“We strive to ensure that all of our student-athletes receive appropriate care regardless of their financial situation,” Lanoue said. “Some individual insurance plans may dictate which providers an individual can see, but ultimately, they will still receive the appropriate care.”

There is little to suggest that student-athletes with lower primary insurance coverage who sustain major injuries would be disadvantaged in treatment while at the College.

Furthermore, according to Lanoue, no student has ever reached the limit of the College’s secondary insurance during his or her treatment, largely due to the amount that students’ primary insurance usually covers. For that reason, too, it’s difficult to determine how often the College’s supplemental insurance is needed.

“This is partly due to the varying number of injuries per year and how much a student’s primary insurance covers up front,” Karen Ware said, the insurance coordinator for athletes. “Some have great insurance and never need the supplemental.” If the costs were to ever reach the $75,000 limit of the College’s secondary insurance, the NCAA holds what it calls “catastrophic insurance” for all of its members in the unlikely event of such an injury.

The student-athlete’s primary insurance, coupled with the College’s secondary insurance coverage, seems to work in tandem to cover almost every direct cost related to injuries sustained while competing at and for the College.

Even students who are not varsity student-athletes are covered by a secondary insurance policy through Health Services, which encompasses all students regardless of athletic participation.

In terms of holes in the coverage plan, the College’s supplemental insurance policy covers only up to two years after graduation, and only for the same injury, according to Ware. Overall, however, it seems the College can support student-athletes injured while competing in an effective manner with an individualized treatment plan that is independent of cost.