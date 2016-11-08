Sports Info. video project profiles student-athletes

Recently, Sports Information began releasing a series of Eph Spotlight Videos which profile student-athletes. Six spotlights are currently on YouTube, and at least one athlete from each of Williams’ 32 varsity teams will be interviewed by the end of the year. Sports Information said that “through this project, you will clearly see how important both academics and athletics are to Eph Varsity athletes as well as learn of other interests these student-athletes have, team traditions and even get a glimpse of their future goals.”

Field hockey tri-captain Kit Rosen ’17 was the first student-athlete featured. During her interview, she discussed working for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and the sense of warmth and community that brought her to the College. This allows viewers to learn more about her intellectual and personal experiences, instead of focusing solely on her athletic success.

That is the goal of videographers Angela Chan ’19 and Tobi Popoola ’19. They conduct research so they can tailor their questions for every subject and “highlight each athlete’s unique, non-athletic identity,” according to Chan.

Chan acknowledged Sports Information Director Dick Quinn, who “plays a hugely important role in the project by filming the videos and conducting the interviews.” She and Popoola also hfghhhthanked Associate Director of Sports Information Kris Dufour for thinking of the project.

“We are always looking for engaging ways to showcase our student-athletes and their stories in order to connect with family members, alumni and prospective students and parents,” Dufour said. “I think Angela and Tobi deserve all the credit in this instance of doing just that. Their hard work and talent combined with the student-athletes’ willingness to share their stories has made it a successful endeavor.”

Chan and Popoola described the video-making process. First, coaches decide which team member will be interviewed. The videographers confirm that the subject is willing to be featured, conduct research and brainstorm relevant questions. Quinn then films the interviews and sends the footage to the sophomores for editing. Both use iMovie, but Chan is learning Adobe Premiere.

Popoola reflected on what he has learned from creating the Spotlight videos: “Williams athletes embody the student-athlete, even though it is really hard. Coaches and programs foster creativity and leadership and try to make sure that students are doing as much as they can on and off the field.”

Indeed, the student-athletes profiled are highly accomplished. For instance, volleyball standout Mia Weinland ’19 discussed balancing volleyball, schoolwork and extracurricular activities in her video. She also described her experience working in Mozambique with an environmental science grant.

Football co-captain Eric Davis ’17 focused on Williams traditions, the role of captains and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee during his interview, while Tobias Muellers ’18, who plays soccer and runs track, discussed his chemistry major and training for the decathlon. The videos have highlighted how Williams supports the broad interests of its student-athletes.

Next week, a spotlight video featuring Cross Country and Track runner Laney Teaford ’17 will be uploaded onto the Sports Information YouTube channel.