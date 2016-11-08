Field hockey falls in semifinals 5–0

On Saturday, field hockey (10–7, 6–6 in the NESCAC) faced off against Tufts in the NESCAC Championship semifinals. The Ephs’ season ultimately came to an end after they suffered a 5–0 loss against the Jumbos.

Tufts, ranked No. 1 in the conference, hosted the NESCAC Championship. Tufts dominated throughout the first half, taking 15 shots and allowing Williams just one. However, the Eph defense was strong throughout the first half.

They did not allow the Jumbos to score for the first 30 minutes of the game despite three penalty corners and double-digit shots. However, at 32:14, the Jumbos scored to gain the upper hand going into the second half.

Although the Ephs got off the first few shots of the second half, the Jumbos prevented the Ephs from equalizing. Tufts ultimately extended its lead to 2–0 just under four minutes into the second half. With the momentum in their favor, the Jumbos scored again at 41:12 and two minutes later at 43:13.

Facing a deficit of 0–4, the Ephs felt some pressure to get points on the board. Although the women were more productive in the second half, taking six shots compared to their one in the first and earning four penalty corners after none in the first half, they were unable to score. The Jumbos found the back of the net for the last time at 54:39 and brought the score to 5–0 in favor of the home team. Tufts went on to win the NESCAC Championship on Sunday. It faced Middlebury, which defeated Hamilton 5–2 the previous day. The Jumbos beat the Panthers 3–1.

Saturday was the last career game for Williams’ six seniors, a squad that has been crucial to the team’s success this season. Allie Holle ’17 and tri-captain Katie Gallop ’17 were steady and solid in the defensive end, often making crucial plays in big games.

Tri-captain Kit Rosen ’17 provided a crucial link as a midfielder and tri-captain Rachel Brissette ’17 was a major offensive force this season. Brigid Bruno ’17 was also an important contributor for the Ephs’ offensive success. Goalie Margaret Draper ’17 had an impressive season, with 120 saves and two shutouts.

“While it wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for, we are proud of all that we have accomplished,” Brissette said. “Making it to [the semifinals] is a huge accomplishment, and the team hasn’t done that since 2009.”

Although the Ephs are saying goodbye to some important faces on the field, many key members of the team are underclassmen. Hannah Goodrick ’18, Alex Bennett ’18 and Meredith Wright ’19 earned over 50 points collectively this season, and Caroline Taverna ’19 started all 17 games at defense.

The Ephs will look to improve this off-season and grow on the success of the 2016 season going forward. They end their season with an overall record of 10–7, including post-season play, and achieved highlight victories over nationally-ranked opponents, including a signature win against Bowdoin.