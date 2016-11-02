Women’s XC sprints to first at NESCACs

Women’s cross country clinched its second consecutive win at the NESCAC Championships on Saturday.

Heading into the weekend, the women were ranked No. 5 in the nation after a season of strong performances.

Hosted by Colby, the 6k race at the Quarry Road trail, with its frequent ups and downs and large hills, provided the most challenging course the team has raced on this season. The women won by a margin of 25 points with a score of 47, ahead of runner-up Tufts (72 points) and third-place Bates (109 points).

The first three individual runners to cross the line were Abigail Nadler of Middlebury in 22:33.77, Natalie Bettez in 22:52.53 for Tufts and Katherine Treanor (22:53.45) of Amherst. Not far behind was Williams’ own Carmen Bango ’20 in 22:56.31. Bango ran the best race of her season, keeping contact with the race leaders until the final stretch. Right behind Bango was Anna Harleen ’18, who crossed the line with a strong finishing kick in 23:05.15. Next was Emma Zehner ’17, who placed 10th with a time of 23:14.87. Zehner has performed well this season, often the team’s top performer.

Victoria Kingham ’18 crossed the line with a time of 23:22.72 in 13th and tri-captain Laney Teaford ’17 (23:29.48) was next for the Ephs, placing 15th. Teaford rounded out the scorers for the meet. The top five had a small spread of just over 35 seconds.

Tri-captain Maggie Peard ’17 was sixth for the Ephs, placing 19th with a time of 23:36.81. Seventh for the team was Emma Herrmann ’20 in 23:45.89, with another consistent performance. The top seven for the Ephs has remained consistent the last few competitions, which bodes well for the final meets to come.

Stella Worters ‘18 had a solid performance, finishing eighth for the team with a time of 24:11.24.

Worters was followed by a group of four seniors who comprised the rest of the NESCAC racers. Nina Pande ’17 was right behind Worters in 24:14.93 with a breakout race. Tri-captain Hannah Cole ’17, Kayla Servin ’17 (24:41.51) and Yvonne Bungei ’17 (24:42.59) raced together in a pack. Head Coach Pete Farwell ’73 was especially proud of the seniors’ performance in the race.

“Each squad displayed great ‘fast depth’ with super packing within the highlty competitive fields,” Farwell said. “NESCACs is one of the top two conferences in the nation for Div. III cross country.”

“The women got out well in the race, and moved up in the middle stages to take the lead from Tufts. The final up and down rolling mile was a challenge but all held form to place three on the first and second All-NESCAC team, with three more Ephs in the top 24. Carmen Bango had an especially great race, seeming to glide over the hills. We are pleased with the win, and excited to test ourselves once again at the Regional Championship[s].”

Next up for the Ephs are the NCAA Regional Championships, which will be held at the flat and fast Westfield State course on Nov. 12 before moving on to Div. III Championships on Nov. 19 in Louisville, Ky.