Winter Study term originally designed to loosen rigid courseload

Origins of WSP

Winter Study began with the need to change the organization of courses at the College due to a widespread sense that the academic calendar was stretching resources too thin.

As a 1966 Committee on Educational Policy (CEP) report proposing a change to the 4-1-4 plan from the 5-5 stated, “At present, the time and energy of both students and faculty are fragmented by the competing requirements of five courses” (“Faculty Committee Proposes Major Change In Curriculum,” April 8, 1966). As former president of the College John W. Chandler said in the article, “Williams had a curriculum that was very prescribed.” Most majors had rigid requirements and year-long courses predominated.

The sense that reform was necessary led to the formation of an ad hoc committee during the 1963–64 academic year. The Committee initially proposed a change to a 4–2–4 calendar, according to which there would be two slightly shorter semesters, with a six-week winter term during which students would take two six-week classes. While the change had some support, Chandler said that it failed to gain the 60-percent majority that then-President John Sawyer ’39 rather controversially insisted upon, and a similar proposal made the following year likewise failed.

In the spring of 1966, however, the CEP, which had been organized that year to address the curricular issue, came up with a new plan of 4–1–4. Chandler, who was by this time acting provost of the College and chair of the CEP, noted that the idea for such a structure was not new. “We stole it … from New College,” he said, referring to an experimental college in Florida that has since been re-designated as the Honors College of Florida.

Under the new proposal, the course load of each semester was reduced from five to four, with a 26-day period of “concentrated study” in January. As Sawyer said in a 1966 open-campus discussion of the plan, 4–1–4 was intended to change “the ways in which effort and initiative [were] organized” at the College (“Sawyer, CEP Discuss 4–1–4 Plan With Small But Talkative Audience,” April 15, 1966). Professor of Physics David Park, speaking at the same discussion, reiterated the point in a way that was perhaps even more likely to garner student support: “These proposals,” he said, “are meant to give that average student 20-percent more free time.”

The plan wasn’t aimed only at allowing students to have more time, but also at prompting them to engage in a different kind of learning. As Chandler said of the CEP’s intentions: “We envisioned Winter Study as a kind of pedagogical laboratory that would facilitate and encourage experiments with new kinds of courses and approaches to instruction.”

Later that spring, the faculty approved the new curricular change with a unanimous vote, and the first Winter Study was held in January 1968 (“New Curricular Proposals Passed By Faculty; Chandler Appointed to Post of Dean Of Faculty,” May 13, 1966). In a special report published in the Record following the release of the first Winter Study course prospectus, the College Curriculum Committee wrote that the change had the potential to be the “most beneficial curricular change in Williams history” (“WS Prospectus, A Student Examination,” April 21 1967).

Assessing Winter Study

Has Winter Study lived up to its expectations? The answer depends upon whom you ask, as well as what standard you apply. A February 1968 Record article includes a statement from Professor of Mathematics Henry Oliver, who expressed surprise that only seven students had failed their Winter Study projects that year, having expected, he said “between 30 and 40” to do so (“Oliver Will Survey Reaction To WSP,” Feb. 9, 1968).

But if the curricular success surpassed Oliver’s rather low expectations, it has not pleased everyone. Associate Professor of Political Science Justin Crowe ’03 is not unaware of the upsides of the January term, but he also sees some problems. “As a student, you love it,” he said. “As a faculty member, there’s a level of disappointment.” In the first Winter Study class he ever taught, for instance, “I taught the West Wing, and [the students] complained about watching too much television.”

Associate Professor of Mathematics Steven Miller agreed that one difficulty of Winter Study courses is that some of the students in any class are there “because they want to be” and others are there “because they have to take something.” Miller, however, who has taught Winter Study courses on Star Trek and the mathematics of Lego bricks, thinks there’s much more good in the January term than bad. “I think it’s fun,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to explore issues we could not in a typical classroom.” Winter Study gives students the chance to make the most of such opportunities “with much less risk and in different settings.”

Dean of the College Marlene Sandstrom agreed. “Winter Study provides a great opportunity for students and faculty to stretch themselves in interesting ways,” she said. “That’s a gift.”

This sort of intellectual and personal “stretching” is perhaps particularly possible in the travel courses offered each January.

Kiaran Honderich, lecturer in women’s, gender and sexuality studies, who has taught eight Winter Study courses involving trips to Uganda, Tanzania and Senegal, said that these class are “intense and challenging experiences” that give “students an opportunity to work with people from utterly different backgrounds than theirs,” including HIV-positive youth, trans women and informal sex workers. “Winter Study sometimes seems to be seen as a kind of marginal or lightweight part of the academic year,” Honderich said. “But these travel classes have been some of my most exciting and rewarding teaching experiences.”

Nonetheless, Crowe isn’t the only one to raise reservations about Winter Study. Chandler himself admitted that he thinks that the expectations for Winter Study have “loosened” over the years. But those who spoke of ways that Winter Study might be improved were less interested in increasing the academic rigor of January term and more interested in finding ways to make it a more unique, enriching experience.

Sandstrom, for instance, expressed a wish to see more team-taught courses as a way of fostering interdisciplinary activity at the College, while Chandler said he would like to see a Winter Study curriculum do more to foster Gaudino-style “uncomfortable learning.” His ideal Winter Study course, he said, “would attract a diverse group of students” who would “work together and become interdependent.”

Crowe said that he would like to see the College community think critically about the aims of Winter Study. “I wish we could step back and say, what would we like this to be?” he said. Instead of allowing students to do such a wide variety of diffrent things, he wonders if there would be a way to structure the experience around a common theme, such as integration with the wider Berkshire County community.

Conclusions

Even if Winter Study at the College isn’t perfect, it has endured. As the chair of the committee that created it, Chandler is quite proud of this. He described how many of the liberal arts colleges that adopted the 4–1–4 calendar around the same time as the College decided to drop it during the 1973 OPEC oil crisis. Other colleges, Chandler said, turned down their heaters and sent students home. In contrast, he said, the College turned down its heaters and said, “Bundle up.”