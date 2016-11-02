Volleyball earns fifth seed in NESCAC

Volleyball (12–10, 5–4 in NESCAC) returned to Chandler Gym for its final weekend of the regular season. The women lost to Wesleyan on Friday and triumphed against Trinity on Saturday.

This weekend was the final opportunity for teams to improve NESCAC standings, particularly important for Amherst, Wesleyan and Williams, which all began the weekend boasting 5–3 NESCAC records. Friday night was also Senior Night for the Ephs, who celebrated the accomplishments of co-captains Tori Jasuta ’17 and Caitie Benell ’17.

The starters for the Ephs were Ally Ostrow ’19, Morgan Richman ’19, Daiana Takashima ’20, Alex Newton ’20, Natalie Albright ’20, Jasuta and Benell. The first set’s match point was a service ace by Albright as the Ephs won with a competitive set score of 25–20. Williams won the second set after another close match with the set score 25–21 after a kill by Roxi Corbeil ’19. In the third set, after the Cardinals took an early lead, the Ephs called a time out and ultimately narrowed the deficit to two at 14–12. However, Wesleyan took the win with a nail-biting set score of 25–23.

Ostrow kicked off the fourth set with a kill from the outside. Wesleyan went on a run to set the score at 6–2 and continued with big hits up 10–5. Newton had a service ace as the Ephs fought back to 10–8. Benell showcased strong coverage with multiple digs and Jasuta attacked from the back row as the Ephs took home the point at 12–9. Corbeil had a sweeping kill down 13–10.

Newton and Albright teamed up for a block but the Cardinals pushed ahead. The Ephs called a timeout at 19–12. Wesleyan responded to expand their lead to 22–13. Corbeil tipped to add a point at Wesleyan’s match point. The Cardinals won the fourth set 25–15 to even the set score 2–2.

To begin the fifth set, Ostrow got a kill up 1–0. Wesleyan capitalized on a long rally to take the edge at 2–1. The Ephs tied things up at 2–2. Wesleyan held the lead at the side change at 8–7.

The Ephs took the edge at 15–14 after big serves by Takashima. Tied up at 15–15, both teams were hoping to push by two to win the best-of-15 set. The opponents took the lead, 16–15, but Benell had a precise dig as Ostrow converted the set to a tip to tie things up. All of Chandler was standing as Jasuta had an explosive kill from the outside. Wesleyan took the edge at 18–17. Ultimately, Wesleyan won the set and the match 19–17. The set scores were 25–20, 25–21, 23–25, 15–25, 17–19.

On Saturday, Williams faced Trinity in its last match of the regular season. The Bantams won the first set 25–20, but the Ephs won the second and third sets 25–13 and 25–17. Trinity tied the set score to 2–2 with a win of 25–21 in the fourth set.

The fifth set was a battle from the start. Albright blocked the Trinity hitter to grab the first point. Trinity called a timeout with the Ephs up by two at 6–4.

With both teams hoping to race ahead, Jasuta had a big float serve. Newton had a skilled back serve to support Corbeil with the right side kill at 8–4. The Ephs led at the lead change. Trinity called a timeout down by four. Jasuta continued with consistent serves. Jasuta jumped up for a back row attack and ultimately Ostrow took home the kill at 9–4.

Ostrow hammered down a kill up 11–4. Trinity responded with a tricky tip at 11–6. Corbeil energized Chandler with a fast-paced kill from the right pin off of a precise set from Newton. Benell showcased strong digs as Ostrow went after the attack.

Ostrow had multiple attacks and Newton dumped it over to continue the rally. Trinity rallied back to narrow the score to 14–10. Jasuta had an outside kill to give the Ephs the win 15–10. The set scores were 20–25, 25–13, 25–17, 21–25, 15–10.

The Ephs’ first game of the post–season is the NESCAC Quarterfinals hosted by No. 1 seed Tufts. Williams, seeded No. 5, will take on fourth–seeded Bowdoin this Friday at 8 p.m.