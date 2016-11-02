Town Zoning Board approves expansion of Children’s Center

The College’s Children’s Center is making a temporary modular addition to accommodate Williamstown’s growing youth population.

The Zoning Board of Appeals approved the addition on Oct. 20 by a 5–0 vote, and the building is expected to open in January 2017.

According to Director of Real Estate and Legal Affairs Jamie Art, the College is expected to hire younger faculty in the next five years to replace retiring professors. Art estimated that the hiring need of the College could be around 30 percent of the faculty. Many of the new professors may have young children, which would result in a need for more spots at the Center.

Director of the Children’s Center Carrie Gagne said that the Children’s Center offers “high-quality early education and care.” It is a major factor in recruiting faculty who have children or are planning to have children, she added.

“They want to know that, while they’re able to perform as well as they can at the College, their children can do the same here.”

As other institutions are improving the services they supply to faculty, the College is bolstering its offerings in order to stay ahead. The Center is an important part of the operation.

“There’s a quality place where [faculty] can be close to their children,” Gagne said. “It’s a great plus if you are coming to work somewhere.”

The Center’s classrooms are always full, and with the demand for spots bound to grow as the infant and toddler population increases, the increase in capacity is necessary for the Center to continue to provide quality care.

The modular building will house a new infant classroom and a new toddler classroom. This building will allow the center to enroll 16 new children and hire six new employees. While there have been small increases in classroom sizes, this is the Center’s first major expansion.

The Center became a department in July 2008. The College previously had outsourced early education and care, but the new Center was made a department within the College in order to offer greater support to faculty and staff.

“We’re here to not only provide that service to the children but to support the Williams faculty and staff that have their children here with us,” Gagne said.

Currently, around 80 percent of children enrolled are children of faculty, and the remaining spots are open to other members of the Williamstown community. In the future, Gagne said the Center might be able to enroll more children from the community.

“Our first priority is to serve the College’s employees, but if we can also give some great education and care to the community’s families, that’s wonderful.”

The Center is also looking to enhance its offerings in other ways. Gagne said the Center will increase language exposure by bringing in language students from the College. This initiative keeps in line with the Center’s desire to prepare children for future learning.

The installation of the modular addition allows the Center to fulfill the immediate need for capacity while allowing administrators time to assess the situation and come up with the most effective permanent solution. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved the modular for a five-year period, iBerkshires reported.

“Over a few years, we will gather data and see if this trend for enrollment growth is going to become permanent and re-evaluate,” Gagne said.

A more permanent addition to the Center may ultimately be necessary, as there are few reasons to believe the population growth will slow.

“People are always having babies, and there are no other places locally for young children to have care, so there’s going to be a real increase in enrollment between now and the next 10 years,” Gagne said.

“We’ll do whatever we can to serve whatever that need may be,” she said.