The Artist Otherwise Known As… Neftaly Lara ’20

When Neftaly Lara ’19 was about six years old and her parents told her that they could not buy clothes for her Barbie, she took matters into her own hands. She cut up curtains in her house into pieces and fashioned them into clothes. Her parents were not pleased, but ever since then, Lara has had a passion for making clothes.

Lara does not look to fashion designers for inspiration, as she believes their designs are exclusive, meaning they are made for certain body types and certain cultures. Instead, Lara draws inspiration from her own culture and her hometown of Chicago. Since Lara is Mexican, traditional Mexican dress influences her designs. Additionally, clothes `she sees people wearing in Chicago provide a stimulus to her designs.

Another important element of her designs is using recycled materials. For example, she has made dresses out of chip bags she collected while cleaning parks and out of beer can tabs she collected at a party at home. She also reuses old banners from the Williams College Museum of Art (WCMA), making them into purses or backpacks, which WCMA sells in its shop.

“Using unconventional materials is fun,” Lara said. “It is important to protect the environment, and it is nice to show that clothing does not have to be made from fabric. A recycled dress may not be as comfortable, but it works.”

Lara has also entered the field of costume design. In the spring, Lara took the costume design class at the College, which motivated her to work with Cap & Bells. She is now designing costumes for the show The Maids, which is running Thursday–Saturday.

While Lara has made bridesmaid and prom dresses for friends and people she knows, many of Lara’s products are for her own use. Lara has personally made half of her wardrobe. Some of her favorite items that she has designed for herself include dresses she wore to the Clark Gala last year, to a formal last year and on her birthday this year. The Clark Gala dress, which is red with side slits, will be among the costumes for The Maids.

“I’ve loved all of the dresses I’ve made at Williams for special events,” Lara said.

Lara has won acclaim in Chicago for her dresses. She has participated in numerous fashion contests, winning every one she has entered, including a contest at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. There have been times when she has won first, second and third place at a single contest. She has also been featured at Chicago Fashion Week. While winning contests would seemingly increase the value of her clothes, Lara has not sold any of these dresses.

“It seems weird selling something I put so much effort into,” Lara said.

At these competitions, some judges suggested that “another girl” model her dresses, which, according to Lara, meant “a tall blond girl.” However, Lara wore her own dresses at the competitions. She sought to show that “everyone’s body is different” and that “there is no right body, no right image,” she said.

Lara described her design process as “guess and check,” meaning she does not work with set patterns. Instead, she cuts and sews pieces into different shapes and sees what works together.

Lara can make a whole dress in a single day. Depending on its complexity, it can take from three to eight hours.

“Making clothing is like writing a story. It involves cutting something up and making something new,” Lara said. Making clothing also reminds her of her mother, who taught her the basics. “It feels like home every time I do,” Lara said.

While Lara does not intend to go into the fashion industry, which she described as “stressful and hectic,” she intends to continue making clothes throughout her life.