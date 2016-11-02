Students from Exeter College may participate in Winter Study

The College is exploring the possibility of bringing a small number of Exeter College students to Williams for Winter Study this year.

The Williams-Exeter Programme at Oxford (WEPO) offers students the unique opportunity to matriculate at Exeter College, one of the 38 colleges that make up Oxford University. Since 1985, approximately 26 juniors study abroad for a year at Oxford and participate in the school’s tutorial courses.

The dean’s office is working with the coordinators of WEPO to arrange the participation of select Exeter students in the Winter Study course, “Eyewitnesses to History: American Treasures in the Chapin Library.” The course will be co-taught by Sawyer librarian Wayne Hammond, Sawyer reference and instruction librarian Lori DuBois and Professor of American History Charles Dew.

“Although Williams students always have access to special collections, our course will be a good opportunity for concentrated study and lively discussion, and to contribute to an exhibition of the materials in the Special Collections Instruction Gallery,” Hammond said. The course would allow visiting Exeter students to handle what Hammond called “treasures few undergraduates, except at Williams, ever get a chance to handle.” Hammond spoke at Exeter last spring, and Exeter is currently constructing new facilities to house its own special collections.

The establishment of this course would strengthen the special relationship between the College and Exeter.