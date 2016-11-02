Sonia Sanchez delivers conversational Davis Lecture



Last Thursday, award-winning poet, playwright, teacher and scholar Sonia Sanchez delivered the 2016 Davis Lecture, entitled “Push Ups for Peace,” in Brooks-Rogers Recital Hall.

Co-founded by the Oakley Center for Humanities and Social Sciences and the Davis Center, the Davis Lecture honors brothers W. Alison Davis ’24 and John A. Davis ’33, namesakes of the Center and prominent equal rights scholars. Each year, the Davis Lecture features a speaker whose work centers around race, class or education in America.

Sanchez’s work indeed engages deeply with all three of these themes. A founding member of the Black Arts Movement and a Civil Rights activist, Sanchez was instrumental in the establishment of black studies programs in American universities and taught the first-ever course on black women writers.

She has authored 16 books of poetry, most recently Morning Haiku in 2010, as well as many plays and children’s books. Professor of English Kathryn Kent, who introduced Sanchez, noted that Sanchez’s children’s books offered stories for and about black children in a time when the genre excluded children of color. The first Presidential Fellow at Temple, Sanchez taught there for over 20 years, has lectured at hundreds of colleges across the country and has garnered prizes ranging from the Robert Frost Medal to the Outstanding Arts Award from the Pennsylvania Coalition of 100 Black Women.

Sanchez began the lecture with a quote from Chilean poet and Nobel Prize-winner Pablo Neruda: “Poetry is an act of peace. Peace goes into the making of a poem as flour goes into the making of bread.”

The idea and pursuit of peace remained at the center of Sanchez’s talk, which touched on a wide range of topics, from the Civil Rights Movement to the powers of art and education. Sanchez was warm and conversational throughout, editing her planned script as she went to allow for a poetry reading at the end and often pausing to tell a relevant anecdote or muse on current events.

Sanchez employed repetition over the course of the lecture, transforming the talk into something of a continuous poem and singing its beginning lines. She sang, “I woke up this morning with my eyes on Michael Brown,” continuing on to list the names of other victims of police brutality. Then the names of prominent black thinkers, artists and activists joined her verse: “I woke up this morning with my eyes on Amiri Baraka,” for example. She listed Public Enemy, Maya Angelou, Chinua Achebe, Audre Lorde and many others. Sanchez later brought the audience into this verse, singing, “Woke up this morning with my eyes on you, my sisters and brothers,” and “Woke up this morning with my eyes on you, students.”

Sanchez also repeated the line “we are here” throughout the talk. She completed this phrase again and again with moments from African-American history, beginning with the 20 Africans brought to Jamestown, Va. in the early 17th century as “servants” and the roots of slavery in America.

“We are here because the founding fathers declared black men to be three-fifths of a person and ignored black women entirely,” Sanchez said. She noted that the Constitution’s effect on African-Americans is comparable to that of the Bible, listing each amendment and its impact.

“Every time I do a talk I include words from Martin Luther King Jr.,” Sanchez said, and indeed King’s words were embedded throughout the lecture. She lamented that most people solely view an idealized King on a mountaintop, referring to his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech from 1968.

Sanchez instead preferred to focus on the detailed economic plans King put forth, plans that offered a radical vision of eradicating poverty. She stressed the connection between injustice and America’s broader economic system and advocated for healthcare reform, reparations for black and native peoples, LGBTQ rights, unions and the deprivatization of prisons.

She also spoke on the dissemination of information during the Civil Rights Movement, explain-ing that, to share information without access to popular media channels, activists, including San-chez herself, had to put posters up in subway stations, for example. She urged the audience to use the impressive power of social media and the Internet to spread valuable information. “Stop going online to talk about yourselves,” she said. “There are people out there who need your information.”

On the topic of the current election, Sanchez stressed that her audience must vote but noted that the fight for governmental change would not end with the election itself. “You must have a constituency that pushes you,” she said. She told students to consider sitting in at Congress to protest governmental inaction.

Sanchez also told a story of her own activism, recalling a sit in she did with Grannies For Peace at an army recruitment session. Sanchez and her fellow activists attempted to talk each person registering for the military out of it, eventually clearing out the area.

When the police were called to arrest the women, Sanchez realized one of the policewomen was a former student. “Teach for 40 years and you’ll have a student on every face of the planet,” she said. Her former student ensured the protestors’ peaceful arrest, which Sanchez praised.

The protestors, all of whom were older women, had also attempted to register for boot camp, only to be turned down. When Sanchez’s student asked what she had planned to do in boot camp, Sanchez replied that she would be doing “push-ups for peace,” her lecture’s title.

Sanchez closed her talk with a reading from her book of poems, Does Your House Have Lions?, which centered around her family and her brother’s death from AIDS. She then held a book signing in the lobby of Brooks-Rogers for those who attended.