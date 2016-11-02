Sabrina Oei ’97 describes Nike career

Sabrina Oei ’97 currently serves as the Senior Director of Global Corporate Communications at Nike. She focuses on communicating the company’s sustainability goals and initiatives. The job is “a dream” for the lifelong athlete who played tennis and dove at the College.

Oei grew up in New Jersey, but briefly lived in Venezuela and Argentina. She spent a lot of time playing sports and always hoped to attend Williams.

“I just knew it was the place for me,” Oei said. “I loved the beauty and the nature and couldn’t wait to be part of a smart, progressive campus with highly competitive sports teams.”

At the College, Oei majored in English and concentrated in Women’s Studies. Her professors “made profound intellectual impressions” on her. She also wrote for Sports Information, played tennis during the fall and spring and dove each winter.

“I love everything about sports — the training, the teamwork, the friendships and the confidence it gives me every day in achieving my own goals,” Oei said.

Consequently, Oei felt “a little lost not having a team and a training schedule” after graduating. She began a new running routine and now competes in marathons and triathlons.

“It make me happy,” she said. “It makes me a better person.”

A career involving sports seems perfect for the athlete. After Williams, however, she began consulting for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in San Francisco, Denver and Switzerland. Her work often involved communications, which helped prepare her for her current position.

She first met with Nike employees while at the USA Triathlon National Championships in Portland, Ore. At the time, Nike did not have a job available and thought she needed more media relations skills. But Oei remained undeterred.

“For six years, I kept in touch, and Nike eventually brought me back to interview,” she said.

After Nike offered her the job, Oei had to decide whether to move across the country with her family. She mentioned that her Williams professors, coaches and friends inspired the choice because they taught her that “tenacity, flexibility and support are required for achievement.”

At this point, Oei moved to Portland and began leading sustainable innovation communications for Nike.

“My work focused on communicating Nike’s ambition to double our business with half the impact across our environmental footprint and manufacturing supply chain,” she said.

Oei also discussed some of the steps Nike has taken to become more environmentally friendly. The company has introduced a series of Flyknit shoes, whose production reduces “waste by over 80 percent from [that of] the traditional Nike sneaker.”

“[Nike is] invested in only working with manufacturing suppliers that are committed to protecting the health and safety of their more than one million workers, while engaging and skilling them for the future,” she said.

“I’d always thought working for Nike, which embodies the athlete mindset and identity, would be a dream,” Oei said.

She credits the College for teaching her to “think creatively, from many perspectives and toward a solution” and acknowledged that her college friends have continued to support her in her endeavors since she graduated.

According to her, Williams helped Oei turn a passion into a successful career and remain a talented athlete.