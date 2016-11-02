Passing the torch: A generation comes of age during election season

“Let the word go forth, from this time and place, to friend and foe alike — that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans,” President John F. Kennedy said in his first inaugural address.

This is not just another election.

There is much on the line this Nov. 8 — not only the White House, but also control of the Senate, not to mention the implications for the future of the Supreme Court.

These are high stakes at any time, but at this particular moment in history, in a nation and world that is changing with both greater frequency and to a larger magnitude than ever before, the stakes could not be higher, nor the gravity of our decision more profound.

At home, we face a mountain of issues — chief among them slowing economic growth and cultural and political strife. Abroad, a morass of complicated alliances, foreign intrigue and the persistence of ISIS rock the Middle East. Europe faces sluggish growth, humanitarian crises and fast approaching demographic challenges on top the fallout from the Brexit vote. Putin has grown increasingly bold. North Korea’s behavior is unpredictable. The underlying stability of the massive Chinese economy is being called into question, and Beijing alarmingly continues to attempt to flex its muscle in the region, particularly in the critically important South China Sea.

All this is happening against a backdrop of equally daunting universal, macro trends. Humanity’s perpetual struggles with global poverty, disease and hunger are joined by new challenges: the wide-reaching implications of climate change, the rise of globalization and urbanization and the incredibly rapid proliferation of technology.

The decisions made on Election Day will do much to steer our course in addressing the domestic issues. As one of my professors said, “Vote as if your lives depended on it — because they do.”

However, we must not dwell only on the issues at home lest we may forget how influential a role this nation plays on the world stage: the victor of the presidential race will become the political head of the world’s most powerful economy and the commander-in-chief of the globe’s most powerful military. The Executive Office of the President of the United States is one of the most, if the not the most, influential on earth. There are no two ways about it; the outcome of this election affects not just our own lives, but also the lives of billions around the globe.

This is not just another election — none of them ever are.

Especially for our generation, this election represents something more.

For many of us, Nov. 8 will mark our first ballot cast in a presidential election. This has deeper significance than we might imagine because Millennials recently surpassed Baby Boomers as the country’s largest generation.

Right under our noses, the torch has been passed.

Almost overnight, the problems we once watched from the sidelines have become our responsibility, whether we like it or not. We are being called on not only to engage, but to lead. The torch has been passed — are we ready to receive it?

The statistics do not inspire confidence. In 2012, only 38 percent of 18–24 year olds turned out to vote. During the 2014 midterm elections, only 21 percent of the entire Millennial demographic went to the polls. Why?

The pundits and their ilk offer their own explanations. In Time, Joel Stein labeled us the narcissistic generation. Jean Twenge, a professor of psychology at San Diego State University and author, has her own pet moniker—the me generation. The Atlantic questions whether our “coddled” minds are prepared for the harsh realities of the world. The stereotypes are certainly less than flattering, but we don’t have time to be indignant—the call to action presses us now.

This is no longer a matter of if, and it’s no longer a matter of when. Our generation now represents the majority of the population of the most powerful nation in history. We live in troubling times at home and abroad, but the challenge must not breed complacency, but urgency of the highest degree. We cannot ignore the glare of our newfound spotlight. If not us — who? If not now — when? The citizens of this nation, and this world, await our response.

Nov. 8 is only the beginning; how will we answer them?

“In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility — I welcome it,” Kennedy said. “I do not believe that any of us would exchange places with any other people or any other generation. The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavor will light our country and all who serve it — and the glow from that fire can truly light the world.”

Robert Delfeld ’20 is from Colorado Springs, Colo. He lives in Sage.