Falk and Board extend Buell’s term; Park to serve as interm dean of faculty

On Thursday, President Adam Falk announced in a campus-wide email that Denise Buell will serve another full term as dean of the faculty after a sabbatical leave in the 2017–18 academic year. He also announced that Professor of Chemistry Lee Park will serve as interim dean of the faculty.

The Board of Trustees approved Buell’s second term, which will begin in July 2018 and last three years, at its October meeting. Falk consulted with the Faculty Steering Committee, chaired by Professor of Psychology Safa Zaki, for both appointments.

“The willingness of faculty to serve in key roles in the administration is at the heart of our system of shared governance — a critical contributor to the enduring excellence of our college,” Falk said.

Buell has been at the College since 1997. Before becoming dean of the faculty in July 2014, Buell worked as a professor of religion. In the 2013–14 academic year, Buell served as associate dean of the faculty. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Princeton and her doctorate from Harvard.

On her sabbatical leave, Buell will research and work on a book project.

Lee has been at the College since 1993 and served as associate dean of the faculty from July 2014 to June 2016. She is on sabbatical leave in Korea this year.

“I was honored to be approached by President Falk about taking on the position of interim dean of the faculty while Denise Buell takes her sabbatical,” Park said.

Park hopes to continue her work from her time as associate dean of the faculty. “The role of the Dean of Faculty is to support faculty in their various pursuits — research, teaching and service,” Park said. “I had the opportunity to work on a number of projects in those areas when I was serving as associate dean of the faculty, and I’m happy that I’ll have the chance to continue that work in 2017–18.”

At the College, Park has served on the chair of the Committee on Educational Policy and as a member of the Committee on Appointments and Promotions. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College and her doctorate from MIT.

Park will assume the interim position in July 2017.