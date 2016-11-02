Departments look to student input in hiring

Many departments value student input when hiring new faculty, and seek it out in different ways.

Once the list of candidates has been narrowed down to three or four, the candidates are invited to the College to meet the department and Committee on Appointment and Promotions (CAP). At this point in the process, student involvement may begin.

“There is no college-wide rule that students must be involved in faculty hiring,” Dean of the Faculty Denise Buell said, “but departments and programs do involve students in some manner, often in the form of a student interview group to attend candidate talks, meet with the candidates and provide input to the faculty on the finalists.”

In the mathematics and statistics department, the Student Mathematics and Statistics Advisory Board (SMASAB) asks for nominations for student members, and majors vote on who will serve on the committee.

“SMASAB does all kinds of things for our department, including being involved in our hiring process,” Susan Loepp, chair of the mathematics and statistics department, said.

The department has had a committee like SMASAB for at least 30 years. SMASAB organizes a meal that no faculty members attend, in which the candidate can eat with any students who are interested in attending. It also has student representatives attend a talk given by the candidate and gather information about the candidate from every student who interacts with him or her.

“Over the years, we have found the student involvement in our hiring process to be invaluable, and have always been extremely grateful to the students who put so much time into helping us hire the best faculty out there,” Loepp said.

The English department also has a committee, the Majors Committee, which has several responsibilities. During the years that the department is hiring, its main duty is to help with that process. This committee is selected through self-nomination and faculty nomination, and the department makes the ultimate decision on the five or six students who will sit on the committee.

During the on-campus phase of faculty hiring, members of the Majors Committee have lunch with each candidate and attend each job talk.The job talk consists of a 30 to 40 minute presentation followed by a questioning period. The Majors Committee then meets to evaluate each job candidate, rank them and provide information on their strengths and weaknesses for the department. The department meets with a representative from the Majors Committee, who delivers a full report on the candidates.

“All the work of the Majors Committee, culminating in its final evaluation, is tremendously important,” John Limon, chair of the English department, said. “We spend a lot of time at the final hiring meeting asking questions of the Majors Committee representative because we really need to be sure we understand completely what the committee is telling us. Along with scholarship, we are mainly judging teaching potential; and the report of the Majors Committee provides the best basis for judging.”

The Political Science department has a similar process. The department has a student Liaison Committee (LC) which eight to 10 juniors and seniors sit on. The LC meets with job candidates for coffee at Tunnel City or Paresky Student Center when they come to visit campus.

“Members of the LC are also provided with non-confidential materials related to the candidates so that they can get a better sense of what they would bring to the department,” James McAllister, chair of political science said.

The LC then writes an assessment of the candidates and gives it to the department chair, who shares it with the remainder of the department.

“Needless to say, we consider it to be very important to know what our students think on hiring issues,” McAllister said.

In the chemistry department, the Chemistry Student Advisory Committee (CSAC) helps organize student events during the weeks that candidates come to visit campus. Each candidate gives a research seminar, and the evening before that seminar, they give a “chalk talk” that is just for students.

The chalk talk provides an informal setting for the candidate to talk about his or her research and gives students a chance to see what it would be like to sit in a classroom run by the candidate. After the chalk talk, students fill out a survey in which they provide feedback on the teaching ability of candidates.

CSAC also organizes a lunch with each of the candidates that students have to sign up for.

“The Chemistry Department has been involving students in the hiring process in this way for many years,” Amy Gehring, chair of chemistry, said. “We value the feedback that students provide. Our Chemistry Student Advisory Committee (CSAC) helps us advertise and promote student involvement, so we do expect a good turnout for these events.”