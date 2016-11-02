All work, no play: Looking back on the College as a post-grad

When I arrived at my first post-grad party in September, just months after our graduation this past June, it seemed indistinguishable, at first glance, from the parties I attended at the College as an undergraduate. Nine out of every 10 guests were Williams alumni from the Class of 2016. Three Williams guys living together hosted the party in their apartment; two of them shared a double. The activities were the same as always, as was the music. On the surface, the only noticeable differences were the higher-quality beverage brand and the urban view from the window.

But the longer I stayed, the more evident it was that there was also a subtle but indisputable difference in atmosphere to that evening’s gathering compared to the atmosphere of campus parties for the last four years. That Saturday night, we were relaxed.

For the first time in a long time, I felt that I could truly give all of my attention to the conversations I had. Likewise, I felt the people I talked to really listened to me in return. Thoughts of obligations and looming deadlines did not cloud our minds. The involuntary, reflexive comparisons of our own accomplishments to those of our peers were turned off, for once not adaptive or needed.

Our transition from academia to the work force has been a big one in many ways. Finally, the pressure to nail down our next step has faded. As students at one of the top undergraduate institutions in the country, we’ve been preparing for our futures since at least high school, and some of us since middle school, when we applied to the high schools that would give us the best chance to get into the best colleges. And when we finally got to the College, we used our free Winter Study time to scramble for summer internships, and wrote our fellowship applications in between essays during the semesters. Even after our classes and theses and exams were over our senior year, some of us spent our down time at Hilton Head answering emails to potential employers and finalizing logistics for our upcoming interviews. Now, however, what seems like the vast majority of our class has secured and embarked on the first adventure of our professional lives. As we know from reading countless job postings, experience is important — at long last, we’re gaining real-life experience in full-time jobs to one day become the qualified candidates we need to be for what we really want to do in life. Our foot is in the door. We can take a break from knocking.

But first and foremost, trading in our backpacks for lab coats, chalkboards or desktop computers has introduced us to the very important concept of work-life balance, as we take our first steps into a world where worktime and playtime are both mutually exclusive and clearly delineated. Until this point, we have really only ever been students: students with lots of homework. Between classes, we were still expected to study, learn, and produce in our off time — weekends and holidays included. Naturally, as Williams students, we engaged in a variety of activities between classes, not just work related to academics. But given the sheer amount of work our professors assigned us, it was impossible for us not to measure the opportunity cost of whatever it was we chose to do in terms of the number of pages we could have read or words we could have written instead. Nothing clogs up the back of your mind like a Glow post due in several hours. Somehow, even the most productive and enjoyable pastimes became hard to focus on with the guilt we carried for not devoting our time to what we came to the College to do.

As employees, conversely, our lives are suddenly divided in a way they’ve never been. We’re either on-the-clock or off; we’re either in the office or out of it. At long last, we get to experience the liberty that comes with separation of work from play. And more than anyone else, we recent graduates appreciate the advantages of having time that is strictly our own. In a country that struggles with maintaining a healthy work-life balance, it’s great to see my fellow Ephs, as hardworking as they are, acclimate to having time that’s truly “off.”

During this time off, we can and do continue to learn — but at our own pace and on our terms. We’re auditing college classes and taking adult education classes. We’re reading the books we never felt we had time to read. We’re learning to cook. We’re learning new styles of dance. We’re learning to drive in the city. We’re learning to call the cable company. We’re learning the ins and outs of our new neighborhoods. We’re learning about ourselves. And, as I saw at that party, we’re learning about each other. We’re being exposed to different forms of learning than the classroom kind we’ve been doing since preschool. Our frontal cortexes are still developing and, fortunately, we’re still exercising them. We’re living in the present. And we’re relaxed. And we’re enjoying it.

Libby Dvir ’16 was a psychology major from New York. She lives in Medford, Mass.