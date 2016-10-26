When expectations meet reality: Evaluating assumptions about the College as a first-year

When I was a junior in high school, I bought one of those college books that’s supposed to give you the real low-down about the top schools in the country. When I flipped to the College’s page, it told me that typical students “spent their summers on Cape Cod, played field hockey and went to a private school.” In my experience, this hasn’t proved true, but when I mentioned that I was going to bring it up in this op-ed, my friend said, “Oh, yeah, that was spot-on, wasn’t it?”

Some of my expectations of the College were spot-on. For example, I figured I’d find the campus really beautiful and cozy, which I do. I thought the teachers would be friendly and willing to meet with me if I needed help, which has also been true. But I also thought I’d become best friends with everyone in my entry, which was slightly less spot-on.

Expectations for our generation are tricky, because we’re not just going off what we’ve seen — we’re going off what we’ve seen online. I’d be surprised if there’s anyone at this school who didn’t look up the College on College Confidential, just to see if all the sun-dappled splendor is actually a lie and everyone hates it here. I know I did, and I found a mix of discouraging and encouraging emotions about the College.

The “purple bubble” I read about freaked me out. My fear was that I would be itching to go to tons of clubs and parties and that the campus would be soul-suckingly boring. I didn’t get the chance to party much in high school, so I figured that this was just going to be a depressing repeat of that.

Fast forward to now, a month and a half in: I’ve been to a total of two parties, and I couldn’t care less. The best part of my week is spending Friday night watching Zootopia with my entry. People’s experiences are all different. I’ve realized, though, that while there definitely aren’t many nightlife options, I also feel totally fulfilled by what we do have. Snack bar, snacks and the oncoming snow will definitely be enough to keep me happy on weekends.

One thing I actually wasn’t scared about was the workload. I went to a pretty rigorous high school, and I figured the College would just be an extension of that. I’d even heard from some people from my hometown that college was easier than high school.

Well, not at this college. The first week, I didn’t start my homework until a day or so before I next had class, since that was usually not a problem in high school. When I realized just how much work there was, I balked. Even more surprising, though, was the fact that no one was complaining. People were just getting their work done. I was so used to being around students who acted like they didn’t want to be in class that it never even occurred to me that people here would actually be excited to learn, to study even. Only the most type-A students from my high school were like that, and everyone made fun of them. Almost everyone I’ve met is type-A here. And it doesn’t matter if they’re athletes, artists, both or something else entirely; if they’re here, they’re smart. I’ve had difficulty finding people who aren’t easy to engage with in lively, intelligent conversation.

I was slightly disappointed, however, to find one thing generally missing from these conversations. I thought, given our location and caliber, that there would be a lot of really interesting political discussion, but I haven’t found much of that. My conservative friend from home warned me that I’d find lots of “crazy liberals” here. I wasn’t really worried about that, given that I myself identify as liberal — though, hopefully, not a crazy one — but there has been a lot less vocalization of issues or protesting than I expected. I’m sure there will be, but I think in general, the people I’ve met tend to agree on most social issues, so there aren’t that many opportunities for political debate, which is something I miss a little.

Overall, my fears were mostly unfounded, but the biggest surprise was everything I hadn’t expected, like how much I actually enjoyed a whole day dedicated to climbing a mountain, or the amazing artistic talent, or how many great study spots there are or how good Tunnel City smells at 6:30 a.m. Now that my expectations have collided with reality, I can’t wait to see what all the other things I’m looking forward to at the College — Winter Study, the results of the entry pumpkin contest, becoming closer to classmates that I only sort of know right now — will be like, too. One thing that I know for sure though is that you can’t let myths you find on a website or in a college guide hold you back — let your own lived experiences define your opinion of the College.

Sophie Gaddes ’20 is from Philadelphia. She lives in Mission.