Up, up and away: The College’s consideration of GPA doesn’t make the grade

Data provided by the Office of the Registrar, reveals that the average grade at the College has risen over the years, and that the averages across academic divisions vary considerably. While grade inflation is not always bad, the College does need to keep it in check, and the lack of uniformity across divisions is problematic.

The trend toward higher average grades is unsustainable but, to a large degree, typical of our peer institutions and difficult to control in a way that would not undermine professorial discretion or produce indiscriminate grade deflation. The average grade cannot continue to rise closer to an A+. The College must maintain average grades that neither disadvantage students applying to jobs or graduate programs by being too low, nor undermine the reputation of the school by being too high.

At least one force behind grade inflation — the ever better academic caliber of Williams students — is natural and positive. Another, the pressure non-tenured faculty may feel to award higher grades, is less positive. Higher grades may be associated with better evaluations from students. Accordingly, the Committee on Educational Affairs (CEA) was right to abandon the practice this semester of informing professors each academic year of what the expected GPA is for their courses. Tenured faculty members were free to follow those guidelines or not, while junior faculty members were caught between the desire to conform to administrative expectations and the wish to receive positive evaluations. One way to curb grade inflation could to communicate to untenured faculty that the College understands that grades may affect evaluations and will control for that when reviewing professors.

In resolving the issue of grade inflation, the College should not implement quotas on grade distribution, a common practice at larger research universities, as such practices bolster unhealthy competition amongst students. One of the strengths of the College is the collaborative atmosphere that predominates both in and outside classes. Stil

More troubling than grade inflation are the discrepancies across the three academic divisions. The average grade awarded in a Div. III class is roughly 0.1 points lower than the average for Div. II and about 0.2 points lower than the average for Div. I. This lack of uniformity could incentivize students to avoid Div. III courses while gravitating toward Div. I classes, regardless of their interests or true aptitudes. This may contribute to the fact that 30 percent of students do not take more than three Div. III classes — the minimum number needed to fulfill the divisional requirement. Professors in Div. I and Div. II also noted how that this difference threatens to give the humanities a reputation of being less rigorous.

Quantitative classes, which tend to rely more heavily on exams with right or wrong answers, may lend themselves more to using the full range of grades. Assignments that require subjective grading, on the other hand, might result in fewer low grades. The College should compile and release this data, as it is important that every course is truly graded on the same scale, regardless of where the averages fall. Using the full range of grades allows professors to better distinguish between students’ work, and could help bring Div. I and II averages in line with that of Div. III, which is less inflated. If humanities professors do need to expand the range of grades they give, each department should come to a general consensus on what kind of work should earn a lower mark.

Though more data about grade distribution should be available to faculty and students, the administration should be cautious not to overemphasize its importance. Valuing students’ academic work requires the College to neither take GPA as a singular measure of scholarly engagement, nor simply ignore the way it has risen and grown inconsistent across divisions over the past several decades.