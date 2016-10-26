The torch still burns: President Obama’s most important legacy

Fall is the season of change.

Each and every year, the summer greenery gives way to the warm hues of autumn, the days grow shorter, the air brisker; but every fourth year, the change of seasons takes on a whole new meaning.

Every fourth fall, the autumn colors are irrevocably intertwined with the red, white, and blue — this is the time for choosing.

No doubt, this particular election cycle has been as tumultuous, contentious and, at times, as downright shocking as any in recent memory. Many are left with more questions than answers, more uncertainty than confidence and more fear than hope. The results aside, the ramifications of this particular race for the White House will be lasting — in our politics, our culture and our future.

It is far too easy in times of turmoil to neglect to look to the past. Uncertainty about the next four years should not prevent us from examining the past eight, and asking ourselves what they meant and what legacy was left behind.

No matter what side of the aisle you sit on, there can be no denying that President Obama has left a very unique mark both on the Oval Office and the nation at large. One could come up with a laundry list of his accomplishments, but there is one that rises above all others, a singular legacy that is more meaningful to this country than any other: his very election in the first place.

His election in 2008 proved that the American dream lives on.

The American dream is dead, you might say, a platitude of days long past, a bygone era. You might even argue that it never existed at all.

The improbable rise of Barack Obama begs to differ.

He was faced with tremendous adversity early and often in his life, as his parents separated and later divorced. His father visited Barack only once before his death in 1982. He was whisked from place to place, spending time living in Indonesia with his mother and stepfather and later back to Hawaii with his grandparents.

Obama attended the regarded Punahou School in Honolulu, receiving substantial financial aid, where he was known for his writing ability and skills on the debating floor. But the young man had doubts about who he was. To combat his inner strife, he turned at times to hard drugs and alcohol. Reflecting upon this period of his life, Obama wrote, “Junkie. Pothead. That’s where I’d been headed: the final fatal role of the young would-be black man.”

But Obama did find out who he was. He made his way to Columbia University, then on to Harvard Law School, where he foreshadowed his ultimate accomplishment by becoming the first black president of the Harvard Law Review. He also did a stint as a community organizer as a part of Chicago’s Developing Communities Project, headed up Illinois Project Vote and worked as a civil rights attorney.

After a stint as a senator in the Illinois statehouse, his successful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2004 made him a rising star in the Democratic Party. He faced an uphill battle against Hillary Clinton in the 2008 presidential primary. Against all odds, he went on to claim the nomination of his party and was elected to the most powerful office in the world.

I very clearly remember the day Barack Obama was sworn in seven years ago. I sat on the floor of an elementary school gymnasium with my classmates and watched the scene projected on a folding screen from an internet feed — we were witnessing history.

We were also witnessing the very essence of the American Dream. Though the odds were stacked against this man, he rose above it all. He did not let the circumstances of his birth dictate who he could become. Obama, at times, had little reason for hope. He could have easily become angry, embittered — no one would have blamed him for it. He could have turned, as he noted, to a life of drugs and crime.

Instead, he set out to change the world.

As the future continues to look more uncertain than ever before, there is good reason to question whether the American dream still exists.

The election of Obama proved that there is still hope.

Robert Delfeld ’20 is from Colorado Springs, Colo. He lives in Sage.