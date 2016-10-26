The present and future of mental health: On addressing the College’s support resources for students

I’m writing, with gratitude and admiration, to join the evolving campus conversation about student mental health and support resources at the College. Thanks to the selfless work of passionately engaged students in conjunction with the remarkable work of our Psychological Counseling Services (PCS) professionals, the College, in recent years, has reduced barriers of stigma while making concomitant investments in mental health resources. While we can mark important progress, we aspire to do much more. It’s within this context that I’ll provide a snapshot of where we are and share some thoughts about our vision for the future.

I know from firsthand experience that metrics aren’t particularly meaningful to those who are struggling. At the same time, recent critiques of the College’s resource stewardship have been statistically based, so it’s important to make sure that we’re all on the same page when it comes to understanding the substantial data we collect about our mental health resources. As stated in last week’s Record, “ … people do not always reach out for help until they are desperate for it, and this occurs even more when people are aware that resources are scarce (“Student creates petition to call attention to college spending,” Oct. 19, 2016).” All the more reason to fully recognize our actual resources and how to engage them effectively.

Here are a few of the essential things that we know about counseling services at present. Our staff has expanded significantly in recent years, driven by our increased use of data. PCS saw 29 percent of all students last year, up from 13 percent in 2006; 57 percent of the graduating class of 2016 had been to PCS at least once, up from 37 percent a decade ago. Even so, we know that there are students that we aren’t yet seeing who would benefit from counseling. We know that over 70 percent of the students who seek therapy at the College are doing so for the first time in their lives, meaning we have a lot more educating to do when it comes to introducing students to available therapeutic approaches and how best to use PCS. There is a robust and evidence-based continuum of health promotion activities that include, but are not constrained to, individual psychotherapy treatment sessions.

Every college and university in the nation is facing similarly steep increases in volume and acuity, so it’s critically important that we learn from each other; this includes sharing an understanding of the clinical resources other schools provide. Our ratio of one full-time equivalent therapist per 269 students is 64 percent better than the average ratio of a set of peer colleges we looked at. This group included some NESCAC schools and a few others similar to the College in terms of size, academic rigor and often in similarly isolated locations. Wait times to see a clinician also compared favorably, with the College averaging one to four days versus wait times of over a week at nearly half of the comparison schools. It’s important to note that individual wait times are very much affected by additional factors including student schedule flexibility and the desire to see a particular therapist.

That we’re able to treat so many students with brief average wait times and no limits on the number of visits stood out to everyone with whom we spoke during the national search that brought us our new PCS director, Wendy Adam. Please note, however, that these data highlights are not intended as self-congratulatory or to claim that we’ve achieved some kind of clinical equilibrium. That’s far from the case. As I said at the outset, this is a snapshot of where we are and how our current resources look when compared to our own recent history and what other well-resourced, thoughtful institutions are doing in response to increased de-mand for mental health services. We still have substantial work to do.

Dr. Adam and I aspire to create a national model for holistic student wellness and thriving, inclusive of mind, body, heart and spirit. This will require a multifaceted approach that begins with understanding the systemic sources of pressure and stress and developing an institutional culture of mindful self-care. Wendy’s approach to this work is system-oriented and evidence-based, interrogating fundamental causality at the outset and applying evidence-based evaluative tools to measure student therapeutic outcomes.

Adam’s work is driven by the core belief that the wisdom of students is essential in creating and offering support for their thriving. One of her first priorities will be to set a series of listening and learning sessions with groups of students to hear directly from them about their experiences, needs and ideas about what might help and how she can partner with them as she joins the community.

So while our current conversations focus on the number of staff members we have, we aim to take an innovative, systemic look at strategies that will shift the campus wellness culture toward measures of thriving versus measures of treatment. This is an attainable vision for institutional cultural change, requiring time and commitment from the entire community. In the meantime, we will continue to focus on addressing the diversity and intercultural competency of our staff, to promote evidence-based resource stewardship, to expand our therapeutic offerings and to further cultivate strategies for balancing a life of academic rigor with intentional self-care and holistic wellness.

Steve Klass is Vice President for Campus Life at the College.