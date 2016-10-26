Men’s crew places 11th, 19th at HOCR

At the 52nd annual Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston on Saturday, the men’s 1V and 2V got off to strong starts in their seasons, with the 1V finishing in 11th place with a time of 16:38 and the 2V finishing 19th with a time of 16:47. Both boats competed in tough and rainy conditions, with the 1V boat facing winds upwards of 30 mph at certain points on the course.

Competing in the 1V boat were coxswain Devin Flynn ’18, Andrew Rondeau ’17, Alex Ruberto ’17, Michael Polson ’17, Erik Bovino ’19, Felix Knollman ’19, Aaron Finder ’17, Sam Armstrong ’19 and Graham Buchan ’17. These men were finally able to compete after training all summer in the men’s collegiate eights event, which included teams from Div. III schools, club teams from Div. I schools and some international teams as well.

Fighting through winds that made steering and rowing far more difficult than usual, the Ephs powered their boat down the course. The first section of the race provided the men with a strong challenge as high winds battered the boat during the powerhouse stretch.

However, the resilient crew fought tooth-and-nail to the finish line, improving their standing with each section of the regatta. Though they gave it their all, their efforts put them in 11th place with a time of 16:38, ahead of NESCAC rivals Wesleyan and Trinity and behind Bates.

“I think the men’s first varsity faced challenges on all fronts going into the race this Sunday,” Rondeau said. “While we could have executed our plan better, we still hung tough after a very difficult start in the 30 mph headwinds. It took a lot of maturity to stick with the plan and the pressure after that initial shock, and I look forward to bringing that maturity with a lot more boat speed to New Jersey for the Princeton Chase for this coming weekend.”

The men also sent a 2V boat to compete at the Head of the Charles Regatta. This year, the 2V consisted of coxswain James Sullivan ’18, Elijah Fromm ’17, Jarrett Heflin ’20, Charlie Ide ’20, Erik Kessler ’17, Carl Sangree ’18 Charlie Sheils ’17, Atzin Villareal-Sosa ’19 and Drew West ’19.

The 2V boat was able to pass the MIT alumni boat right after the Boston University bridge and catch the Michigan alumni boat at the line after a final stretch through the Eliot Bridge. The men’s 2V earned 19th place just after Brown (16th place) and West Point (17th place) and surpassed MIT (23rd place) and Boston College (25th place).

The men’s 1V and 2V will have another shot to prove their speed this fall at the Princeton Chase Regatta on Sunday. That race will complete the men’s fall rowing season, after which the men will train during the winter in preparation for the team’s spring season.

After both the 1V and 2V boats placed as NESCAC Champions in last spring’s National Invitational Rowing Championships hosted on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Mass., in May, the men are looking to have an equally strong season and to build on last year’s successful string of regattas.