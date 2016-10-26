Field hockey succumbs to Tufts 3–2

Field hockey (9–5, 5–4 in the NESCAC) traveled to Medford, Mass. on Saturday for a very soggy and drawn-out match against top-ranked Tufts.

The Jumbos took an early lead in the first half. Less than six minutes into the first half, the Jumbos were awarded a penalty corner after the Eph defense fouled in their defensive circle.

The Jumbos managed to place the ball in between the legs of Eph goalie Margaret Draper ’17 to notch the first goal.

The Jumbos extended their lead off another penalty corner with minutes left in the first half. The initial shot from the top of the circle was tipped away by the Ephs’ defense and skittered to the right of the cage. The Jumbos collected the rebound and slipped the ball past the Ephs to extend their lead to 2–0. The Jumbos dominated the play in the first half, outshooting the Ephs eight to one and earning three penalty corners to the Ephs’ zero.

At the end of the first half, the poor weather conditions and heavy rain flooded one corner of the field and delayed the game for over half an hour. The long delay seemed to work in the Ephs’ favor as they came into the second half strong, taking three shots in the first 10 minutes. The women’s first two shots were turned away by the Jumbos, but the third shot found the back of the net. Meredith Wright ’19 scored, assisted by Charlotte Cooper ’20, bringing the score to 2–1.

Although the Ephs were energized by their goal, the Jumbos were able to respond and extend their lead once again. During a penalty corner, the Eph defense fouled while blocking a goal. The Jumbos were awarded a penalty stroke and scored off the stroke to make it 3–1, Jumbos.

The Ephs responded to this goal less than five minutes later. Wright scored another goal for the Ephs, assisted by tri-captain Rachel Brissette ’17.

With the Jumbos leading by just one goal with less than 15 minutes left, the Ephs scrambled for another goal to tie the game.

However, the Jumbos remained composed and did not allow another goal before the end of regulation time. The second half was a more even contest between the two teams. Both the Ephs and Jumbos took four shots and allowed one penalty corner. However, Tufts’ early lead allowed them to carry the day.

At the end of the game, the Ephs tallied three shots on goal and the Jumbos notched five shots on goal. Goalie Margaret Draper ’17 made two critical saves.

“We came out very strong in the second half, and the will to win was definitely there, but we just ran out of time and couldn’t get the last goal we needed,” Brissette said.

The score from the Ephs’ last game of the regular season yesterday against Middlebury came in too late to report.

After this game, the women will face a NESCAC opponent in the NESCAC tournament since they have already secured a spot in the top eight. NESCAC seedings and venues will be announced later this week.