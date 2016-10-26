Ephs excel at Middlebury Invite

Over the weekend, women’s tennis (1–0, 1–0 in the NESCAC) traveled to Middlebury to compete in the season-ending Middlebury Invite, recording several impressive doubles and singles results.

“It was really fun to end our fall season with a team tournament. I think we showed our strength in doubles play and that we truly compete our best when we compete together. There were matches that really pushed us as well, and that’s always good to see in our fall season as we work towards improvement into our spring dual match play,” Head Coach Alison Swain ’01 said.

On the third and final day of the Middlebury Invite, the team captured seven of eight doubles matches played against Amherst and Brandeis. The women took three of four from Amherst and won all four against Brandeis Sunday giving them nine doubles wins in the four contests played. Splitting their doubles matches with Middlebury on Friday evening left Williams with a record of 9–3 for the weekend.

On Day Two of the Middlebury Invite, the action turned to singles play and the women played six singles matches versus Amherst, Brandeis and Middlebury.

On the day, the Ephs won 13 of 18 singles matches. In its first contest of the day, Williams downed archrival Amherst by a score of 5–1. Four of the five singles wins for the Ephs were in straight sets and Leah Bush ’19 won her match in in the tiebreaker, battling back from a first set loss, 4–6, to win 6–3 in the second set and then win the tiebreaker 10–3. Amherst’s lone win came at No. 2 singles in which Jackie Calla defeated Mia Gancayco ’18 7–6, 6–4. Eph straight set wins were notched by Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio ’18, co-captain Hannah Atkinson ’17, Emily Zheng ’20 and Chloe Henderson ’20.

Swain juggled her lineup for the Brandeis match, inserting Juli Raventos ’18, co-captain Linda Shin ’17 and Carmen Saab ’19, while resting McDonnell Nieto del Rio, Bush and Henderson.

The women defeated Brandeis 5–1 in their second match of the day.

Shin was down in her first set 3–4, but she bounced back to win the set 6–4. Zheng was tied 3–3 in her first set but then won 6–4. Atkinson, Raventos, Shin, Zheng and Gancayco all won in straight sets.

The women split the six singles matches with Middlebury. The three wins for the Ephs in the match came from Shin, Henderson and Bush and all three won in straight sets.

The Ephs started the weekend splitting the four doubles courts that they played against the hosts in a lone doubles session on Friday evening. The Panthers jumped out to the early advantage over the Ephs, as they captured the first point of the evening event. The pairing of Catherine Blazye and Molly Paradies raced out to an early 5–0 advantage over Gancayco and Nieto del Rio on Court No. 3, which was enough to overcome the Eph tandem, ultimately finishing the match 8–1.

The Ephs didn’t find themselves at a disadvantage for long, however, as Atkinson and Henderson responded well, representing the Ephs at the No. 1 position. Although the early goings remained close, the Eph duo eventually gave themselves some breathing room with a 6–3 advantage over Lily Bondy and Alexandra Fields. They duo went on to win the next two games as well, locking in an 8–3 win for the purple and gold.

With two tight matches left on the court, neither side could claim the overall spoils for their respective teams, as Christina Puccinelli and Maddi Stow defeated Bush and Zheng at No. 4 doubles, 8–6, only to then see their teammates, Katherine Hughes and Skylar Schossberger, fall to Raventos and Shin moments later at No. 2 doubles by the exact same margin.

The women will next compete on March 11 when they travel to Hamilton for the first match of their spring campaign.