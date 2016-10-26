Athletes of the Week: Tom Cifrino ’17 and Tori Jasuta ’17

Tom Cifrino’s play on the offensive line has been outstanding. He made the transition form fullback to tackle very well and

has had a huge impact on our offense. He is certainly playing at a very high level. His energy and physical play has fueled our running game.

– Mark Raymond

Head Coach

In the team’s 35-16 loss this week to conference rival Tufts, Cifrino was integral to the ground attack, providing a physical force on the offensive line. In the game, the Ephs accrued 227 rushing yards and dominated the time of possession, and the offensive line was a large part of this effort. Although the team did not ultimately prevail, the offensive line was integral to the strong offensive performance.

Tori, along with her fellow senior co-captain Caitie Benell ’17, have been steady, consistent and go-to players for us all season long. They both have been inspirational to their teammates with not only how they play but also with their leadership as well. Both are playing the best volleyball of their Eph careers and I am so incredibly proud of their continued commitment and dedication to our volleyball family.

– Christi Kelsey

Head Coach

In the New England Challenge over the weekend in which the team went 2-1, with wins over challenging non-conference foes, Jasuta was a constant offensive presence for the squad, continuing her outstanding play and leadership. Against Babson, Jasuta led the team with 22 kills, and, against Springfield, she had 17 kils. For the season, Jasuta has 299 kills and 37 service aces.