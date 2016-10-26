American negligence: Sexual assault at the forefront of 2016 presidential elections

For the past couple of weeks, the presidential election has been dominated by discussion of Donald Trump’s sexual assault comments as well as a reigniting of conversation regarding Hillary Clinton’s role in her husband’s affairs and alleged assaults. This conversation has disintegrated into partisan bickering that has prevented any nuanced, meaningful conversation regarding sexual assault in the United States.

Donald Trump’s conversation with Billy Bush in 2005 represents the toxic masculinity that is endemic in the patriarchal structure of this country. While his comments should turn voters away from him, it is important to analyze his comments at the social level rather than solely on an individual basis, as is currently being done in the mainstream media.

The outrage against Trump in light of these comments is well-deserved, and, if anything, not severe enough. However, when, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women are raped at some point in their lives, we cannot evaluate this epidemic of violence on an individual basis. This is clearly an issue deeply woven into the fabric of our nation, with Trump’s comments only serving as one highly publicized example. The actions of men are too easily dismissed as “boys will be boys.” The sad truth is that men routinely objectify, assault and rape women in this country while most people turn a blind eye. Trump’s comments are disgusting, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, are they truly that surprising considering the horrific culture of rape in the United States?

Trump’s accusers also deserve to be heard. Rape is an institutional, patriarchal form of violence that, when coupled with the power dynamics that operate in the perpetrator’s favor, push victims into silence. Not only did the survivors have to cope with their emotional and physical trauma, but they now have to deal with Trump’s threatened legal actions against them. These women should be applauded for their courage in standing up to this man and a continuously disbelieving society, rather than dismissed as fame seeking individuals.

The same is true for Bill Clinton and the women that have accused him of sexual assault. However, this conversation quickly degenerates as we discuss it in relation to Hillary Clinton. There is no definitive knowledge regarding Hillary Clinton’s role in attacks by the Bill Clinton campaign on his accusers. I think it is safe to say, though, that she was at least knowledgeable that the campaign was pursuing vicious attacks on Gennifer Flowers in the ’90s and continued to do so throughout Bill Clinton’s presidency. Hillary Clinton deserves to be held accountable for these actions, but we must do so in a manner that respects her independence from her husband.

Hillary Clinton’s avid defense of Bill Clinton is also interpreted as part of her quest for power by the right. We cannot accept these simplistic explanations that are rooted in misogyny. Many on the right argue that Hillary Clinton betrayed feminism by remaining with Bill Clinton, but if she made the decision to stay based upon her own desires, is that not a form of empowerment? The ability to place your happiness and desires above societal expectations is true liberation. The decision to remain with or divorce from your husband is a personal prerogative that should be regarded as such.

Bill Clinton’s actions were performed by him, and while Hillary Clinton deserves to be criticized for her treatment of his accusers, we cannot sustain a healthy dialogue regarding these issues if we ignore the various societal and historical factors that complicate this situation. The left too easily dismisses Hillary Clinton’s role, claiming that her husband is not running for president and therefore should not be discussed. While, as I mentioned earlier, we must separate Hillary Clinton from her husband in a nuanced manner, she undoubtedly acted in a way that furthered dangerous narratives of sexual assault accusers being money-and power-hungry individuals falsifying claims for fame. Anyone who claims that they have been assaulted deserves to be taken seriously, a notion that Hillary Clinton has not supported through her actions.

Sexual assault is an issue that reaches into every aspect of American society and culture. A productive conversation cannot be held regarding these issues without a comprehensive, nuanced, non-partisan approach. Trump deserves all the anger he has received, if not more, but we must also tackle a society that permits these words and actions. We must challenge the fact that American culture fosters and promotes rape culture and violence. The alleged actions of Bill Clinton and Trump are not uncommon, and perhaps that is why they are so easily forgiven and forgotten. We must hold everyone accountable, from our fathers to our friends, for the roles they play in perpetuating violence, as well as figures of power, such as Hillary Clinton, for their roles in sustaining this culture.

Michael Gordon ’20 is from Palmetto Bay, Fla. He lives in Sage.