Women’s golf takes NYU Invitational

On Sunday, in the last tournament of the fall season, the women’s golf team came out on top, winning the NYU Invitational with a two-day score of 637.

The Ephs improved on day one’s score by five strokes. Amherst remained in second place, after shooting 325 the second day for a total of 653. Mount Holyoke matched its day one score of 332 to come in third place and NYU bypassed Carnegie Mellon, which shot 675, to take the fourth sport with a two-day score of 669.

“It was great to end the fall season with a victory,” Head Coach Tomas Adalsteinsson said. “The Forest Hill Field Club is a beautiful golf course, and the conditions were really good. The greens were fast and some of the pin positions did provide a challenge for players in the field. It’s definitely one of the toughest courses we play all year, so we were very pleased to average in the 70s for the total score. We were hitting the right shots, so we enter the off-season with confidence. Our top five players have consistently had top finishes every single weekend, and their hard work on and off the golf course has been paying off. After four consecutive tournament victories, we are now focused on our three competitive events in April. Our next shot is always the most important one.”

NYU sophomore Alyssa Poentis held her lead on day two, shooting 79 to win the tournament with a score of 156. Jessica Jeong, an Amherst freshman playing as an individual, was right behind Poentis with a score of 157, and NYU sophomore Patty Treevichaphan was right behind her with a 158.

The Ephs had four of their top five players in spots fourth through sixth. Cordelia Chan ’19 led the way for the Williams women with a 159, after scoring 78 to better her day-one tally. Co-captain Tracey Kim ’17 shot an 81 on the second day of competition to finish in fifth by herself and Elizabeth Gudas ’18 and Phoebe Mattana ’18 tied for sixth after shooting 79 and 82 Sunday, respectively.

Co-captain Sophie Kitchen ’17 had the largest improvement of the field, improving her score by nine strokes to shoot a 78 and finish tied for 13th. Renee Kwak ’20, playing as an individual, also had a sizable improvement, lowering her score by seven strokes to shoot 85 and finish tied for 31st.

Last weekend, the women competed in the NESCAC conference champions and came in first, shooting 629, at the George Phinney Golf Classic held at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course at Middlebury. Middlebury, the runner-up, was close behind the Ephs, shooting 312 the second day to finish with a two-day team total of 631. Amherst was in third with a score of 648, Hamilton was fourth with a 680, and Bowdoin rounded out the top-five in the conference with a 710. Middlebury first-year Chloe Levin was the NESCAC medalist after complementing her first-day score of 74 with a 76.

The Ephs placed four of their top five players in the top six, starting with Gudas who matched her first-day score of 78 on day two. She finished second individually for the tournament. Kim and Mattana both shot 77 on Sunday to finish tied for third and solo at fifth respectively. Kitchen shot an 83, but her 76 on day-one puts her at sixth for the tournament. Chan finished with a birdie to shoot 82 on day two, finishing tied for 12th.

Kwak and Cindy Wang ’20, playing as individuals, shot 83 and 86 on Sunday to finish tied for 28 and 34. And Isabella Wang ’18 shot 89 today to finish tied 39.

The Ephs now enter the off-season and will return in the spring for three more weekends of competition.