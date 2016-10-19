Women’s cross country captures Little Three championships

The women’s cross country team won its ninth consecutive Little Three title in a decisive fashion on Saturday, with a near-perfect score of 19 points.

“Our Ephwomen had a very strong meet, packing in eight of the top nine in the race by handling the terrain and one steep hill very well with solid pacing throughout,” Head Coach Pete Farwell ’73 said. “Our seniors are leading the team with their terrific summer preparation, attention to every practice and packing up in meets with big personal best performances. Emma Zehner [’17] controlled the race from the front, while First-year Carmen Bango [‘20] had a spectacular kick to almost catch the top Amherst runner. The team is gaining momentum as we point towards the NESCAC in two weeks.”

Amherst placed second with a score of 52, and Wesleyan placed third with a score of 69. The women raced under sunny skies at Wesleyan’s home course at Long Lane Farm.

The Ephs dominated the contest, placing seven women in the top eight spots. The course contained several rolling hills and tricky footing in places, making for a challenging race.

Zehner continued her stellar season with a meet victory, finishing in 18:27.80 and gapping the rest of the field by six seconds. Zehner raced from the front as usual, holding off Amherst’s best. First-year standout Katherine Treanor of Amherst was second with a time of 18:33.40. Bango was right behind her in 18:33.90.

Fourth was Victoria Kingham ’18, who has returned from injury in a spectacular fashion. Co-captain Maggie Peard ’17 placed fifth with a time of 18:45.00, followed closely by Anna Harleen ’18 with a time of 18:45.90. The next group of Williams women to finish included co-captain Laney Teaford ’17 with a time of 18:53.20 in seventh place, Emma Herrmann ’20 in eighth place and Stella Worters ’18 with a mark of 19:00.50 in ninth place. Worters was the eighth Eph to finish in the top 10.

Anna Passanante ’20 was yet another first-year whose standout performance bodes well for the rest of the season. Coming off a breakout race at Paul Short, Passanante placed 13th with a time of 19:12.10.

A third pack of seniors rounded out the top performances of the meet. Yvonne Bungei ’17 finished in 19:19.20, followed by Nina Pande ’17 and Kayla Servin ’17.

The spread of the top 10 Williams women to finish the race was a mere 47 seconds, attesting to the depth and breadth for which the team is known. Strong performances by first-years and upperclassmen alike only added to the satisfaction of another Little Three win.

On Oct. 8 at the Westfield Invitational, a squad of Eph runners placed 7th. The first finisher for the women was Borah Lim ’17, who crossed the line in 23:19, which positioned her in 23rd place. The next Eph to cross the finish line was Lindsay Klickstein ’19, who dropped 26 seconds off her personal-best finish to cross in 23:48, placing 46th. Leah Rosenfeld ’20, Phacelia Cramer ’19, Emily Tibbetts ’19, Jesse Facey ’19, Hannah Lebowitz ’20 and Lauren Heuer ’20 were also top finishers for the team.

The women are currently ranked second in New England and third in the NCAA, behind Geneseo and MIT. With championship season approaching, the top pack is continuing to solidify.

Next weekend, the Ephs will remain at home for the Plansky alumni meet.