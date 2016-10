On property damage in Williamstown

To the Editor:

Two pots of geraniums which flanked the Williamstown Post Office steps disappeared earlier this month and were found smashed in the parking lot days later.

If this is the behavior we can expect after homecoming, it is very discouraging for those of us in town who try to keep our surroundings attractive and welcoming.

Dianne Glick and Joan Wright, co-presidents, Williamstown Garden Club