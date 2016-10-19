Field hockey upsets Bowdoin 2–1

Field hockey (9–4, 5–3 in the NESCAC) went 2–1 this week against NESCAC opponents Hamilton, Wesleyan and Bowdoin.

On Oct. 11, Williams traveled to Clinton, N.Y., for an evening match against Hamilton. The Continentals took an early lead, scoring just over 13 minutes into the first half. Hamilton continued to pressure Williams throughout the half, but the women did not allow another goal.

Williams came into the second half energized. The Ephs outshot the Continentals 14 to five but struggled to find the back of the net. However, the Continentals were able to capitalize on their five shots to score twice more. Around five minutes into the second half, goalie Margaret Draper ’17 fouled while blocking a shot by Hamilton. The Continentals scored on the resulting penalty stroke to bring the score to 2–0. After the penalty stroke, the Eph offense fired off shots for the next twenty minutes, but the Continental defense did not allow a goal. Hamilton managed to notch one more goal before the end of regulation time. The Ephs fought for the last 10 minutes of the game and created a number of opportunities but were ultimately unable to lessen the Continentals’ lead.

On Saturday, the Ephs faced Little Three foe Wesleyan at home in a 3–0 win. The Ephs started out strong against the Cardinals. Less than 10 minutes into the game, Julia Cochran ’19 scored off an assist by Meredith Wright ’19. Minutes later, Wright produced her own goal for the Ephs, bringing the score to 2–0. The Ephs continued to dominate the first half, outshooting the Cardinals nine to one.

The Ephs controled the game in the second half. They outshot the Cardinals eight to one and had four penalty corners to their opponents’ two. Williams scored once more in the second half, when, just under eight minutes into the second half, Libby Dolan ’19 scored the final goal of the game, assisted by tri-captain Katie Gallop ’17.

On Sunday, the Ephs faced the Polar Bears. After a loss to Hamilton, Bowdoin came out aggressively. The Polar Bears pressured the Eph defense throughout the first half, taking a total of 15 shots. Bowdoin’s only goal of the game came at 27:46. Bowdoin took a shot from within the Ephs defensive circle that was blocked by Draper, but in the resulting chaos, she committed a foul, giving Bowdoin a penalty stroke. The Bowdoin player shot to the middle left and Draper was unable to make the save.

Williams was awarded a penalty corner 10 minutes into the second half. The Ephs inserted into the top of the circle. After a quick pass, the ball was sent towards the front of the net. Wright redirected the ball towards the net, and tri-captain Rachel Brissette ’17 tipped it into the back of the next. With the score at 1–1, both teams fought to break the tie. The Ephs gained the lead just seven minutes later, once again from the duo of Wright and Brissette. The Ephs regained the ball from the Polar Bears at midfield and carried it up to their offensive end. Brissette received the ball and sent it towards the front of the net. Wright one-timed the ball into the cage, bringing the score to 2–1 for Williams. Although the Polar Bears scrambled for an equalizer before the end of the game, the Ephs kept the score at 2–1.

“Things really came together this weekend. Everybody did their job and we came out on top,” tri-captain Kit Rosen ’17 said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”

The team’s next game will be on Saturday against conference-leading Tufts in Medford, Mass.