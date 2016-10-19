Athletes of the Week: Peter Hale ’17 and Margaret Draper ’17

Peter Hale ’17

Men’s cross-country

Swampscott, Mass.

“Peter has upped his training to a whole new level, putting in consistent mileage, quality workouts, and honing his race skills. A Little Three individual victory in his senior year is most well-deserved, and I’m sure he feels the team win is of even more value, as he has showed great leadership as a tri-captain this year — with balance, positivity, consistency and care for all our large team.” – Head Coach Pete Farwell ’73

In the Little Three championships at Wesleyan on Saturday, Hale won the meet, helping lead the Ephs to their 29th consecutive title. Holding off a fierce challenger in Amherst’s All-American Mohammed Hussein, Hale used a strong kick to cross the finish line first in a time of 25:08. Hale leads the team next weekend in the NESCAC championships, which will be held at Colby.

Margaret Draper ’17

Field hockey

Belmont, Mass.

“Draper is an outstanding athlete. Her strength, cat-like quickness and awareness contribute to her stellar performance in the cage this season. She is poised under pressure and fearless in her attempts to stop an opponent in a one-on-one situation. She leads the defense well. She is a joy to have on our team.” – Head Coach Alix Barrale

Over the weekend, the Ephs defeated two conference rivals, beating Wesleyan 3–0 on Saturday and upsetting No. 2 ranked Bowdoin 2–1. Draper played excellent games in goal for both of the contests, recording one save and ensuring the clean sheet. On Sunday, Draper played an excellent game in net, recording 13 saves against a potent Bowdoin offense which was continually creating chances around goal.