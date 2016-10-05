Spring Street Blues

Monday 9-26-16

1:11 p.m. Hollander Hall: A staff member from the Center for Foreign Languages, Literatures and Cultures reported an unknown man walking up and down the halls knocking on professors’ doors looking for books. Officers responded and located this individual in the seating area near the main south stairwell on the first floor. Officers identified him and he explained his presence. He claimed to work for a company in Ohio and that he was in the area to buy books. He was advised that what he was doing was not allowed without College permission and he would not be allowed to continue.

2:00 p.m. Dodd House: Officers responded to the dumpster for a report that two raccoons had fallen into it becuase the lids were left open. A wooden pallet had been placed in the dumpster in order for the raccoons to climb out. The officers backed away and watched from a distance. Within a short period of time, the pair climbed out and retreated to the wooded area by Dodd Annex.

Tuesday 9-27-16

12:21 a.m. Currier House: A student reported the third floor bathroom was filling with smoke. Dispatch advised the student to activate the nearest pull station and to evacuate the building. Officers responded and dispatch contacted 911 for Williamstown Fire Department (WFD) response. The bathroom and the hallway were filled with a smoke-like haze as well as a strong burning odor that was detectable on the first floor. There was no obvious origin or visible fire. After a complete search had been performed to find the origin, it was discovered that the fan motor for the bathroom, located in the crawlspace above the bathroom, had malfunctioned and burned out. The WFD Chief was satisfied and gave the all clear to let the students back into the building.

Wednesday 9-28-16

12:56 a.m. Tyler House: Officers responded to a report of fireworks. Officers found one multi-shot firework on the ground in the middle of the backyard. They observed and followed foot prints in the wet grass leading from the area, down the hill on the north side of Tyler Annex, then turning around back up the hill and on to the sidewalk between Tyler House and Tyler Annex.

12:51 p.m. Hopkins Hall: A student filled out a Stolen Article Report (SAR) concerning a textbook on a table in Paresky. The book had been purchased at Water Street Books and the listed price was $242.25.

Thursday 9-29-16

1:09 a.m. Horn Hall: Campus Safety and Security (CSS) received four hang-up calls from a student. Officers responded to Horn Hall. They found a student who called for a leaking radiator.

2:04 p.m. Water Street: The director of CSS was informed that a registered sex offender was near a Water Street business and that it is possible that this person had been on campus earlier. Officers met the Williamstown Police Deparment (WPD) in the Mountain Goat parking lot where the police had the person in their custody. The individual was issued a College criminal trespass order.

2:37 p.m. Hopkins Forest: The operations supervisor and officers responded to the Rosenberg Center for a report of a person who was upset. The caller was concerned for the person’s wellbeing. WPD responded to assist if needed. The subject was a non-College-affiliated resident of a neighboring town and was assisted.

Friday 9-30-16

1:00 p.m. Brooks House: An officers responded to a report that a bicyclist who was headed west on the sidewalk in front of Brooks had hit a student bicyclist headed east. The officer advised that the student was with him now at Driscoll Dining, uninjured, and would come in to make a statement.

11:29 p.m. Wood House: Dispatch received a tip submission concerning a loud party with a lot of noise and beer. As officers were arriving, about 20 students were seen running across the road and headed into the Greylock quad. The Wood basement was found quiet and clean, with only one empty 30 pack in the trash can. Officers removed and disposed of five ice-cold 30-packs.

Saturday 10-1-16

5:49 p.m. Brooklyn, N.Y.: An assistant professor called to report that a College van was involved in an accident. No injuries were reported. She had already notified the New York Police Department (NYPD) and was waiting for them to respond. She wanted to leave so the students in the van were not delayed for the activity they were supposed to attend, but she was advised she needed to wait for the NYPD.

9:45 p.m. Cole Field House: Dispatch received a report of a student stuck in the water at the pond. Dispatch contacted 911 for the WFD to respond to assist. The student in the water was being helped by two other students. The student was stuck in mud up to his waist. Village Ambulance responded to evaluate.

10:49 p.m. Tyler House: An officer responded to multiple forced doors. While driving up the driveway, the officer observed a large group of students walking down the driveway. There was nobody in the common areas of the building, the doors were found secure and the building was quiet.

11:55 p.m. Perry House: Officers responded to Perry for a report of multiple forced doors. As they entered the parking lot, several students ran inside the building. Shortly after, a large group of students ran out of the building. Officers entered the building to find a smaller group of around 20 to 30 students in the Goat Room, dancing with the lights off. The students rushed out of the room when they became aware of the officers. CSS attempted to speak with several students as they exited, but were unsuccessful, as they just kept moving past the officers. There were around 30 empty beer cans throughout the room and no hard alcohol was discovered. The amount of beer observed in plain view was low given the amount of students that were seen. There were no registered events for Perry House during this time.

Sunday 10-2-2016

1:41 a.m. Paresky Center: There was a report that people were riding bicycles through snack bar. Upon arrival, several students reported that the persons responsible had left the building.

8:18 a.m. Mission Park Drive: Officers responded to Mission Park Drive in the vicinity of Park Street for a report of a person walking alone and screaming at themselves. Officers swept the area and did not see anyone.

1:34 p.m. Tyler Lot: A student reported that someone may have keyed his truck. WPD officers responded and completed an incident report.